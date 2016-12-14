Italtels Transportable Data Centers Used by NATO for Summer Tempest - Eagle Meteor 2016

(firmenpresse) - Milan, December 14, 2016  Italtel, a leading telecommunications company in Network Functions Virtualization (NFV), managed services and all-IP communication, today announced its transportable data centers at the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps Italy (NRDC  ITA) have been used for the first time during the Summer Tempest - Eagle Meteor 2016 training exercise.



The exercise, which brought together several armies from member countries of the Atlantic Alliance, was managed by the NRDC-ITA, stationed in Solbiate Olona. The aim of the exercise was to test the Readiness Action Plan which requires armed forces to rapidly demonstrate deployment capabilities in complex operational scenarios, for both conflict needs and peace support operations.



The high technological density of commands means increasingly sophisticated tools are needed to generate operational products and ensure commanders have adequate decision capacity. Interoperability is also essential, with the sophisticated ICT infrastructures mainly based on satellite transport networks with limited bandwidth but designed to deploy IT services at the highest level.



Italtels data centers were deployed at NRDC  ITA after it was awarded the tender for the project earlier this year. Summer Tempest - Eagle Meteor 2016 saw them used for the first time across a difficult and varied territory, including mountain environment, hilly terrain, and flat and swampy ground.



In addition, the new data centers have enabled NRDC-ITA to deploy four brigades at sites in Solbiate Olona, Teulada, Piazza Armerina and Bousson, all in Italy, and seamlessly integrate its systems with theirs, enabling full support.



Italtel CEO Stefano Pileri said: The new ICT systems we provided to NRDC  ITA are proving to be perfectly suited for the organizations operations and the needs of each unit deployed on ground. All of this technological capability is thanks to the large computing power made available by the new data center we provided and our integration capabilities.





More information:

http://www.realwire.com/releases/Italtels-Transportable-Data-Centers-Used-by-NATO-for-Summer-Tempest



Italtel designs and provides All IP communication solutions; Managed Services; IT System Integration Services; Network Integration and Migration activities. Italtel counts among its customers more than 40 of the worlds top TLC Operators and SPs. In Italy Italtel is also reference partner of Enterprises and Public Sector. Italtel is present in several countries including France, UK, Spain, Germany, Poland, Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia. www.italtel.com

