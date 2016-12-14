Tree Line Capital Partners LLC Closes Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility Led by ING

(firmenpresse) - SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Tree Line Capital Partners LLC is pleased to announce the closing of a Senior Secured Revolving Credit Facility led by ING Capital LLC.

ING Capital led an initial closing on Nov. 22 that included commitments from ING Capital, EverBank Commercial Finance Inc. and City National Bank. The Credit Facility has an accordion feature that provides for expansion of the facility up to $300 million, subject to customary conditions.

"Tree Line is very pleased to have closed this facility with ING Capital," said Tom Quimby, Managing Partner at Tree Line. "It is a great milestone for our firm to have added a leverage facility that will enable us to drive future growth and continue to support leading lower middle market borrowers. We are excited to build upon our partnership with ING Capital, EverBank and City National Bank for years to come."

"We, together with our lending partners, are excited to have closed this initial portfolio finance transaction for Tree Line," said Patrick Frisch, Managing Director at ING Capital. "We look forward to supporting the continued growth of their business and building on our longstanding relationship with the Tree Line team."

Tree Line Capital Partners is a direct lender that provides customized credit solutions to small and medium sized companies in North America. We address the underserved needs of the lower middle market through offering one-stop financing solutions, which include first lien, second lien, unitranche, mezzanine term loans and equity co-investments. Having worked with lower middle market companies through multiple economic cycles, we understand the needs of our borrowers. We deliver a flexible, patient and cycle-supportive approach. The company's offices are located in San Francisco, New York and New Orleans. For more information, please visit .

ING Capital LLC is a financial services firm offering a full array of wholesale financial lending products and advisory services to its corporate and institutional clients. ING Capital LLC is an indirect U.S. subsidiary of ING Bank NV, part of ING Group (NYSE: ING), a global financial institution of Dutch origin. The purpose of ING Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. The Investment Industry Finance (IIF) group at ING Capital offers a broad range of structured finance solutions to its clients active in the investment industry, including Business Development Companies.

