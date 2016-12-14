"Experience What's in Store" with Tyco Retail Solutions at NRF 2017

(firmenpresse) - NEUHAUSEN, SWITZERLAND -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Tyco Retail Solutions (), a leading provider of analytics-based loss prevention, inventory intelligence and traffic insights, today announced plans for the upcoming , January 15-17, at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. At the show, Tyco will demonstrate its latest store-based cloud analytics, managed services solutions, and product innovations featuring its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands. Visit booth #3563 to see firsthand how Tyco Retail Solutions is focused on unleashing new value from combined insights on shoppers, inventory and loss to help today's leading retailers meet consumers' desire for a more connected omni-channel shopping experience.

: NRF's 106th Annual Convention & EXPO, Retail's BIG Show 2017

: Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, New York City, Booth #3563

: January 15-17, 2017

Retailers need seamless inventory and shopper visibility to position the store as the center of all retail and create the personalized experience omni-channel customers desire: the ability to shop whenever, however, and wherever they choose. Tyco is delivering on this need by enabling retailers to maximize business outcomes and value through the most comprehensive set of infrastructure and real-time data analytics to boost order fulfillment, customer engagement, and store operations. By offering real-world value and a credible path forward, retailers are able to re-invent retail operations for the omni-channel demands of the connected consumer and provide the ultimate shopper experience. Come experience what's in store.

Outside of the show, Tyco Retail Solutions will be a sponsor for the annual on January 14, 2017. The event will offer opportunities to meet with retail leaders and participate in executive industry presentations and discussion panels. All the proceeds benefit the Retail Orphan Initiative helping children worldwide.

Tyco Retail Solutions, part of Johnson Controls, is a leading provider of analytics-based Loss Prevention, Inventory Intelligence and Traffic Insights. Tyco's solutions provide real-time visibility and predictive analytics to help retailers maximize business outcomes and enhance the customer experience in a digitally-driven shopping world. With over 1.5 million data collection devices in the retail marketplace, Tyco captures 40+ billion shopper visits annually to empower retailers with actionable insights to drive better operational performance. Worldwide, Tyco helps protect 80% of the world's top 200 retail chains with its premier Sensormatic®, ShopperTrak and TrueVUE® brands, as well as a full suite of premium safety and security solutions. For more information, please visit or follow us on , , and our .

Tyco Retail Solutions

