Great Lakes Region Looks to $48 Billion in 2017 Project Kickoffs, an Industrial Info News Alert

(firmenpresse) - SUGAR LAND, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas) -- A bountiful supply of natural gas from the Marcellus and Utica shale plays is among the factors driving economic growth in the next year. Industrial Info is tracking $47.93 billion in active projects set to begin construction in the Great Lakes region in 2017, about 70% of which are attributed to four industries: , , , and .

Within this article: Details on some of the highest-valued projects set to begin construction in the Great Lakes region in 2017, including those from major companies such as Advanced Power AG, General Electric (NYSE:GE), Midwest Fertilizer Corporation, KBR Incorporated (NYSE:KBR), Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE:ETP) and Spectra Energy Corporation (NYSE:SE).

For details, , or browse other breaking industrial news stories at .

Industrial Info Resources (IIR), with global headquarters in Sugar Land, Texas, five offices in North America and 10 international offices, is the leading provider of global market intelligence specializing in the industrial process, heavy manufacturing and energy markets. Industrial Info's quality-assurance philosophy, the Living Forward Reporting Principle, provides up-to-the-minute intelligence on what's happening now, while constantly keeping track of future opportunities. Follow IIR on: -- -- . For more information on our coverage, send inquiries to or visit us online at .

Contact:

William Ploch

713-783-5147

PressRelease by

Industrial Info Resources

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 11:30

Language: English

News-ID 512741

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Industrial Info Resources

Stadt: SUGAR LAND, TX





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease