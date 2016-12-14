North America Facilities Management Market which is anticipated to reach US$610.21 Billion in forecast 2016-2024, says TMR

Facilities management market report provides an in-depth analysis of the North America facilities management market for the period, 2014  2024. wherein 2015 is the base year and the years from 2016 to 2024 is the forecast period.



(firmenpresse) - Albany, New York, December 14, 2016: Market Research Hub has announced the inclusion of a new report on facilities management market in North America. The study provides a holistic perspective on the market growth in terms of revenue, market segmentation and competitive background during the forecast 2016-24. The report is titled as Facilities Management Market- North America Industry Analysis, Share, Size, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2016 - 2024. According to the study, this market in North America was valued to be US$198.26 bn in 2015 and also projected to reach US$610.21 bn by 2024, expanding at a CAGR of 13.5% therein.



Initially, the report aims to provide a deep analysis and introduction of facilities management market in the key countries including the United States, Canada and Mexico. The term facility refers to any range of establishments that serve a greater purpose such as providing goods and services that have been widely provided by various industries. Geographically, the U.S. held the leading share in the North American market accounting for 57.4% in 2016. The market segmentation involves segment level key trend, key finding analysis and market attractiveness by several services, industries and country. On the basis of services, it segments into-



Hard services

Soft services



Hard services include- Plumbing, air conditioning maintenance, fire protection systems, mechanical & electrical maintenance, fabric maintenance etc. On the other hand, soft services provide facilities for cleaning & pest control, sterilization, laundry, catering, security, waste management etc. Additionally, the demand for facilities management services has been analyzed on the basis of different industries such as Corporate, Government and Public Sector, Health Care, Residential & Education Institutions, Retail and Commercial, Manufacturing etc. Among these industries, corporate sector is estimated to hold a leading share of 21.1% in 2016 in the North America facilities management market. The retail & commercial sector is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 14.1% from 2016 to 2024. Due to their growing importance, facilities management services are widely approved by these industries to boost the quality of core business processes and increase their value.





Moreover, in another section the key players are also profiled in detail such as:



Bilfinger HSG Facility Management GmbH

Cofely

GDI Integrated Facility Services

Compass Group PLC

ISS World Services A/S

Cresa

LLC

Ecolab USA Inc.

G4S plc

Mitie Group PLC and Sodexo, Inc.



Under the companies profile section, the report also covers the strategies deployed by the companies, annual revenue generated in past 2-3 years, market share, competition and segment growth. Another part of the report includes porters five forces analysis for the North America facilities management market to provide a holistic picture of competitive environment in the country.







Comments on this PressRelease