Club Med Welcomes Families To Maldives

Club Med is delighted to announce that its two top-class properties in the Maldives are welcoming children from this summer, giving families the opportunity to holiday together in fabulous accommodation in perhaps the most perfect natural setting in the world.

(firmenpresse) - Fun-filled family holidays with childrenÂÂs activities at the Kani Resort. Upscale and intimate villa holidays in pristine nature at the Finolhu Villas



The Kani Resort started offering childrenÂÂs activities for kids from four to 17-years-old from July this year, and the Finolhu Villas threw open its doors for family guests with children 12-years-old and up from May this year also.



ÂÂThe Maldives is one of the most unimaginably dreamy destinations on the planet and our Finolhu Villas and Kani Resort represent the perfect choice for families wanting to explore this extraordinary part of the world. WeÂÂre really thrilled to be able to open up this slice of heaven to families,ÂÂ says Club Med East South Asia Pacific CEO, Heidi Kunkel.



ÂÂWhile the Maldives has traditionally been thought of as a resort for honeymooners, we have found increasing demand from people with young families, so weÂÂre delighted to be able to respond to that need. After all, why should couples have all the fun!ÂÂ



Kani Resort: Activities galore!



With sports such as kayaking and sailing on offer along with nature activity workshops, arts and crafts, group games and fun distractions such as clown hunts and sandcastle challenges, youngsters are guaranteed to have a great time.



Activities for older teenagers include table tennis, beach volleyball, kayaking, snorkelling, sailing and dance shows as well as outdoor movie screenings under the stars. If that werenÂÂt enough, a wide range of water sports* such as parasailing, fun tube, kids scuba diving and water-skiing are among a host of other activities available for kids along with submarine, fishing and scenic flight excursion programmes* that kids will love (*at extra cost, minimum age varies depending on programme).



Finolhu Villas: Top-end private villas in an upscale retreat



With beautifully spacious and private rooms surrounded by incomparable natural beauty, the Finolhu Villas represent the pinnacle of top-end accommodation and service in the Indian Ocean paradise. The Finolhu Villas offer guests the most refined, luxury services available as well as access to Kani ResortÂÂs facilities.





The Finolhu Villas have opened their sunset/sunrise beach villas for families, who can also visit the Kani Resort to enjoy the childrenÂÂs activities on offer there.



Best choice for a family holiday in the Indian OceanÂÂs pristine perfection



The two resorts are just a 40-minute speedboat ride from the MaldivesÂÂ international airport. Sitting on stilts above the crystal-clear turquoise water and powdery white sand that make the Maldives one of the most recognisable and desirable holiday destinations in the world, the Finolhu Villas are conceived to be the last word in luxury. No effort has been spared in ensuring the Villas represent the ultimate destination in the Maldives through a unique blend of refinement, exclusivity and eco-friendly design.



The huge range of choices on offer gives guests the chance to enjoy a different paradise every day in a truly unique location. And while the children are having fun with their activities, parents can fully relax and spend some quality time together in this most romantic of destinations.



For more information, please visit the Club Med website https://www.clubmed.com.au



About Club Med



[Club Med](https://www.clubmed.com.au) is the premium location for all-inclusive international holidays that meet everyoneÂÂs different needs ÂÂ taking holidays to a new level of enjoyment. Club Med caters to people of all ages and interests. Club Med packages include all gourmet meals, transfers, accommodation - which blends comfort & tradition - sports, leisure, all-day open bar, refreshments, night entertainment and so much more.





