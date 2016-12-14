Top Selling Makeup Organizer Receives New Five-Star Review On Amazon.com Listing

A satisfied customer leaves a new five-star review for best selling acrylic makeup organizer by Cosmopolitan Collection.

(firmenpresse) - During this busy time of year, a very satisfied customer took the time to write a new five-star review for the popular Cosmopolitan Collection cosmetic storage and organizer. Company spokesperson Rob Bowers offered a few words about the happening this week.



"Since the launch of our makeup organizer, we have found that our customers are loyal, very loyal. When a customer takes the incentive and time to write a message and leave a review in between the running for holiday shopping, that is a very unique thing. We are thrilled when our customers share their good experiences, as it provides us with the affirmation that our vision for our company and our products, is correct. This is something to celebrate," added Bowser.

Over 125 customers have left reviews of the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer. 97% of those customers say they love their makeup organizer. The very satisfied new reviewer left a five-star review and wrote, "Love this organizer! For some reason I thought the dimensions would be bigger, but that's what happens when you don't fully read the description. It doesn't fit every thing that I own but. It's just about perfect for easy access to my most used makeup items. I also love that it's clear and it can become part of the decor."

Made of a durable, shatterproof clear acrylic, the Cosmopolitan Collection makeup organizer consists of two separate pieces that can be used separated or stacked and used as a single piece. Within the organizer are four drawers and sixteen compartments of various shapes and sizes, and can hold a very large variety of products. Amazon.com provides [free shipping](https://www.amazon.com/dp/B00T0O7G8G/ref=cm_sw_r_tw_dp_x_YgY.xbS34QN1D) on any purchase over $49.



About Cosmopolitan Collection: "As an honest and ethical company, Cosmopolitan Collection focuses all energy, resources, and effort to organizing the world in a beautiful way. By creating a single, acrylic makeup organizer, Cosmopolitan Collection works to improve the world by bringing the best quality makeup organizer in the world to market so that all men and women can use and enjoy the product at a reasonable price."





More information:

http://https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Cosmopolitan Collection

https://www.amazon.com/Acrylic-Organizer-BEAUTIFUL-Cosmetic-Storage/dp/B00T0O7G8G

PressRelease by

Cosmopolitan Collection

Requests:

+19152095230

Date: 12/14/2016 - 15:21

Language: English

News-ID 512836

Character count: 2322

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Cosmopolitan Collection

Ansprechpartner: Rob Bowser

Stadt: El Paso, TX



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016



Number of hits: 46



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease