Intermediate Itineraries for Courchevel Skiers

Dont be one of those skiers whose ski transfers to Courchevel are the most they travel during their holiday; use your pass to explore the entire Three Valleys.

(firmenpresse) - The Three Valleys ski area is the largest connected ski area in the world, so if youve splashed out for a Three Valleys ski pass and youre a relatively good skier, its well worth trying to ski as much of it as you can.



For intermediate skiers, the Three Valley circuit is a great way to cover the distance the skiing area offers all in one  admittedly long but rewarding  day.



Start Early



If youre attempting to get from Courchevel at the eastern edge of the Three Valleys over to Val Thorens in the west and back again before the lifts close, youre going to need to make an early start. Im not talking crack of dawn but you need to be out on the slopes by 10am to be able to enjoy the day in a relaxing way.



Start early and you can make a day of it, stopping for lunch and hot drinks along the way, rather than rushing each stage.



Courchevel to Méribel



From Courchevel 1850 take the Verdons cable car and then head straight up Saulire so that you can go over the top and head down to the Méribel-Mottaret valley on one of the red runs there.



In Mottaret take the Plattières gondola. Its worth stopping here to enjoy the beautiful Combe de Vallon red run, which is wide and usually well groomed. If the snows good (and it often is here) then youve got time to do it twice  after all, whats the point of any of this if you dont make the most of perfect runs when you find them?



Méribel to Val Thorens



At the foot of Mont du Vallon, take the Plan des Mains chairlift and then the Côte Brune to get on to the Val Thorens runs. From here you can take the Chardons and Plein Sud red runs down into the resort or the blue Pluviomètre which tends to be quieter and better snow.



Once you reach Val Thorens, head down to the Moutiere chairlift. From here you can take either the Grand Fond or Cîme Caron cable cars. Both offer access to a network of lovely blue and red runs, which at over 3000m are guaranteed to have great snow throughout the ski season. If you want to go higher, take the Peyron and Bouchet chairs to the Three Valleys highest point.





Take the fast chair back to Val Thorens and for a last stunning view, the Cîme Caron cable car with a great red and easy black down.



Home Again



Having enjoyed the fabulous mountain vistas, stopped off for lunch and skied some of the great snow that Val Thorens has to offer, its time to head home.



Take the Plein Sud chair and ski down the Lac de la Chambre to the Plan des Mains chairlift. Take the chair down to Mottaret and the Pas du Lac gondola back to Saulire. Now youre back on home turf (or should that be snow), you can ski down Saulire on to Verdons and back to Courchevel 1850.



How to Get to Courchevel



Getting to Courchevel from the UK is easy by flying into either Chambéry, Grenoble, Lyon or Geneva airports, all served by a number of budget airlines. There are several companies, such as Shuttle Direct, which provide ski transfers to Courchevel; book online and save yourself the hassle and expense of flagging a ride down. Shuttle Direct can even transport your ski equipment for free if you tell them in advance.



Ski transfers to Courchevel from Chambéry, which is closest, will take only 1 hour 30 minutes, while from Geneva it can take up to 2 hours and 20 minutes.





Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for affordable ski transfers to Courchevel, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

