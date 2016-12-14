Maker Of #1 Pink Flamingo Inflatable Discusses Development of YouTube Channel

Teddy Shake announced the development of a new YouTube channel featuring their best-selling flamingo float.

(firmenpresse) - Over the past few months, the inflatable flamingo by Teddy Shake has become the best-selling pink flamingo [pool float](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/product-reviews/B01IG4QSKC) on Amazon.com. Although Teddy Shake has exceeded all sales projections since the launch of the float, Teddy Shake developers are still considering additional ways to involve their customers to tell their story.



"We have invested a considerable amount of time and money into advertising for our flamingo pool float," said company spokesperson Bailey Anderson. "Our sales tell us that this launch as been a success - but we don't want to rest on that success. We want to bring Teddy Shake to new levels of sales. Our idea is to have customers film videos of them enjoying their Teddy Shake product. If customers can share their videos of children enjoying their [inflatable flamingo](https://www.amazon.com/Pink-Flamingo-Pool-Float-Tube/dp/B01IG4QSKC) float, that may encourage even more people to purchase this product."



Over 269 customers have written reviews of the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float. 100% of those customers say they like their inflatable flamingo float. A recent five-star reviewer wrote, "This is so cool! My kids absolutely think "Pinky" is the most awesome new "pet." I received this item after our pool had closed for the summer but we are getting plenty of use out of it away from the pool. I purchased it primarily as a decoration for a Tiki party we will be having. It is huge. Each night we have been doing our nightly reading on Pinky. We grab pillows and a blanket and snuggle on it. It has four different compartments to blow up, so my boys and I each took a smaller section and used our electric pump for the larger section. It blew up faster than I expected but it still took 20 minutes or so."



Made of a bright-pink durable vinyl, the Teddy Shake pink flamingo float measures 80-inches and is great for use by both adults and children. It is currently priced at $34.99 and is sold only on Amazon.com.





About Teddy Shake: "As relaxing as a Bahama breeze; Teddy Shake makes the world's most relaxing, fun, and quirky pool floats for you and your family. With constant R&D and innovative thinkers working to make the most incredibly pool floats and toys possible, we want nothing more than for you to have the time of your life."





