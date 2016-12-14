Fun on and off the Slopes for Kids at Courchevel

Ski transfers to Courchevel are the beginning of a wonderful adventure for teens because there is so much for them to do in the French ski resort.

(firmenpresse) - One of the sad truths that most parents come to realise is that, no matter how much we try to wear them out, our kids still have more energy than us.



You might think that being out skiing all day would be enough to exhaust anyone. But as you relax at the end of the skiing day with your feet up and a hot chocolate in hand, you might well find your kids are looking at you with that Im bored, whats next expression they do so well.



Well, at the French ski resort of Courchevel the answer will be, anything you like. There is so much to keep kids, particularly older ones, entertained both in the resort and on the slopes that the last thing youll have to worry about on your ski holiday is how to prevent them from being bored.



In fact it is such a popular resort with families with older kids that youll find lots of teens waiting for ski transfers to Courchevel when you arrive at the airport. Who knows, your kids might even makes some new friends.



On the Slopes



Whether yours are reluctant skiers whod like a day off or keen skiers who just want to stay out on the slopes a little longer, there are tons of snow-based activities for them to enjoy in Courchevel.



Tobogganing  Your little speed demon will love the 2km toboggan run at the resort. Hurtle down the snowy path through beautiful forest and youll plunge a breathtaking 300m over 2km. For those looking for an extra thrill, there is even a night run when the path is lit by floodlights.

Snow Cat Driving  What teenager wouldnt like to be put in charge of a giant, snow shovelling snow cat to drive around a snowy track? Well at Courchevel their dream can come true. Accompanied by a professional snow cat driver, they will be handed the controls and allowed to be in charge of these monster machines.

Snow Mobile Driving  Another treat for the adrenaline-loving teen is an outing on one of the speedy snow mobiles. Following a brief training session, theyll be able to take charge of these snowy vehicles and ride them around a safe circuit, away from skiers and pedestrians. Theres even an evening option to go out on the pistes after the skiers have gone home, for a little extra adventure.



Paragliding and Hang Gliding  What better way to take in the beauty of the Three Valleys scenery than from the air with a paragliding or hang gliding experience. Both options are done in tandem with a fully qualified instructor so that you and your kids can relax and take in the view.



In the Resort



The activities dont end when you come off the slopes  there is plenty to do in the resort to keep kids busy at the end of the day, or if they feel like a day off, close to your accommodation.



The Forum is the centre of activities in Courchevel 1850 and is a great, safe place to send teens to hang out. There is lots for them to do here, from cafés serving hot chocolate, an ice skating rink and climbing wall to a bowling and video arcade.



How to Get to Courchevel



Getting to Courchevel couldnt be easier, with regular flights from the UK to Chambéry, Grenoble, Lyon and Geneva airports.



Ski transfers to Courchevel from Chambéry take just an hour and a half.





http://www.shuttledirect.com/en/destination/fr/courchevel-1850.html



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for affordable ski transfers to Courchevel, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

