Courchevel: for the Discerning Traveller Who Wants Only the Best

For the couple who want the best and are prepared to go the extra mile to get it, Courchevel is the perfect destination for a short (or long) break.
(firmenpresse) - France is known for the quality and luxury of its ski resorts especially Courchevel. This resort offers much more to the sophisticated traveller who expects and pays for the best. With over 600km of pistes which will keep even the most expert skier busy, this resort offers its guests a level of enjoyment, luxury and pampering that brings many of the clients I transfer from Geneva to Courchevel back year after year.
Mingle with the Jet Set
One thing that makes this resort stand out is the fact that it has its own small and exclusive airfield where the ultra-rich can land their helicopters and private jets. This alone testifies to the extent to which this resort is prepared to go in providing its guests with everything they want.
As you wander through the streets window-shopping or enjoy a cup of hot chocolate, you could find yourself sitting next to some Hollywood stars, shipping moguls or celebrities whose faces you see in the press when theyre photographed at another multi-million-dollar party.
Because you (and the celebrities) expect the very best, the slopes around this picturesque village are outstanding! The runs are carefully maintained to provide the best skiing possible. Chair lifts and cable cars can get you to even the remotest pistes where you can hone your skiing to a fine edge.
Great Food after Great Skiing
An essential part of any holiday, whether a long weekend break or a two-week skiing extravaganza, is the food. As an experienced and discerning traveller, you know what you want delicious food prepared well using only the finest ingredients. You are willing to pay a premium, but expect the maximum in return.
In this respect, Courchevel wont disappoint you. It has dozens of restaurants, many with Michelin stars, that offer a huge variety of cuisine prepared by some of the worlds top chefs. It may be expensive, but quality has always come at a price.
La Cabichou is a 4-star hotel and spa where you can enjoy a gourmet meal at its 2-Michelin star restaurant, La Gastronomique. A sumptuous, 5-course meal including caviar, scallops, lobster, capon and a delicious desert could set you back more than 200, every bite is worth its weight in gold.
Where: 90 Route des Chenus, Courchevel. Contact: info(at)lechabichou.com. Tel:+33 (0)4 79 01 46 91.
Le 1947 showcases the culinary genius of chef Yannick Alleno. This is a small, 2-Michelin star restaurant that caters to an intimate clientele of 25 each night. These lucky guests are immersed in a culinary experience down to the smallest of details. The menu is constantly changing as chef Alleno uses only the finest, in season products and is constantly inventing new, mouth-watering dishes to expand your culinary experience. Al a carte meals start from 175 but for cooking of this standard, thats good value!
Where: au Jardin Alpin, 73120 Courchevel 1850. Contact: info(at)chevalblanc.com. Tel: +33479231401
Getting to Courchevel
Assuming you dont have your own helicopter or private jet, your flight will most probably land at Geneva. Getting from Geneva to Courchevel takes around three hours using a shuttle service. I recommend this as its more convenient that working out how to get from Geneva to Courchevel by yourself. Your driver will help you with all your luggage and equipment while you sit back and relax, watching the breath-taking scenery in comfort.
Bon Voyage!
