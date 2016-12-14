Yossi Willi Management & Investments Ltd. (the "Offeror") Update to Cash Offer

(firmenpresse) - RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Further to the announcement on September 20, 2016 of the cash offer (the "") for shares of B.S.D Crown Ltd. ("") (as modified on October 20, 2016 and November 15, 2016), pursuant to which the Offeror currently offers to purchase up to 15 per cent. of the issued and outstanding share capital of BSD, the Offeror is pleased to announce the following additional modification to the Offer:

The acceptance period of the Offer is hereby extended such that the Offer is open for acceptance until 1:00 p.m. (London time) on 18 January 2017. This extension is made because certain holders of BSD shares have recently approached the Offeror and informed it that they are taking steps necessary to enable them to duly tender their BSD shares, and the Offeror wishes to provide such holders of BSD shares with the opportunity to sell such shares. The Offeror wishes to emphasize that it does not expect to further extend the acceptance period and urges all holders of BSD shares to accept the Offer and tender their BSD shares prior to the foregoing extended acceptance date in order to receive cash proceeds for their duly tendered BSD shares, especially in the absence of any other current or foreseeable opportunity to liquidate their BSD shares.

ANY ACCEPTANCE, EFFECTED PRIOR TO THE DATE HEREOF, OF THE CASH OFFER IN ITS ORIGINAL FORM SHALL BE DEEMED TO BE AN ACCEPTANCE OF THE CASH OFFER AS REVISED AND THE OFFEROR SHALL TREAT ANY EXECUTED TENDER FORM WHICH WAS RECEIVED PRIOR TO THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AS A VALID ACCEPTANCE OF THE REVISED OFFER.

For further information contact:



Yossi Williger





Domenic Brancati

020 7019 7003

Anthony Kluk

020 7019 7032

PressRelease by

Yossi Willi Management & Investments Ltd

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 14:30

Language: English

News-ID 512858

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Yossi Willi Management & Investments Ltd

Stadt: RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL





Number of hits: 22



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease