Genevas Chilled-Out Cafe Culture

Geneva is a cosmopolitan, laid-back city and the home of many fine restaurants and coffee shops to enjoy during a long weekend break. Here are my favourites.

Food, Glorious Food



I know, the song comes from the Musical Oliver!, which isnt about good food. But in all seriousness, its the perfect way to describe Genevas culinary scene. As the home to many international organisations (the UN, Red Cross and more), people from almost every country in the world either live here or are regular visitors.



This has resulted in the citys already excellent culinary reputation growing by leaps and bounds as more and more restaurants and coffee shops open to cater for the many different culinary tastes. And its not just ethnic foods; you can also find plenty of fusion restaurants where world class chefs create their own culinary works of art based on foods from around the globe. Here are just a few examples for you to try.



Culture and Coffee



As its name suggests, Les Recyclables is all about using things again. In this case, its books  sit down for a creamy cup of coffee, a delicious pastry or lunchtime meal and browse through the large selection of second hand books that are for sale. If youre there in the evening, you may even enjoy a band, lectures, literary evening and much more.

Where: Rue de Carouge 53, Geneva, 1205



Café and Ice Cream



Remor has been part of Genevas food scene since 1921. Its located in Plainpalis where everybody who is anybody wants to be seen and serves some of the most delicious ice cream you have ever tasted. Its a top-notch street café which also serves some savoury snacks and sandwiches that are to die for. You could also get to see short films made by local directors.

Where: Place du Cirque 3, Geneva, 1204





Tea and Scones



Hidden away on a narrow, cobbled street in Genevas Old Town is La Théière Qui Rit (the Laughing Teapot). This is the perfect place to visit if you are a tea aficionado. They have dozens of different teas to choose from and blend; you could come here every day for a year and always find a new tea to drink. Along with a great cuppa they serve scrumptious cakes and hot scones with jam and cream.

Where: Rue de la Cité 15, Geneva, 1201



And Now for Something Completely Different



The two-Michelin star Il Lago is set in the Four Seasons Hotel and is the last word in opulence and grandeur. As you walk through the doors you are transported back to the Imperial era. Brocades, chandeliers, Italian frescos and luxury surround you. Chef Philippe Jourdin prepares Italian food that must the very best in the world  prepare your palate and taste buds for an unforgettable experience.

Where: Four Seasons Hotel Des Bergues, 33, Quai des Bergues, 1201 Geneva



Lukas Johannes is a driver for Shuttle Direct, the number one provider of shared and private airport transfers all over Europe and northern Africa. If youre looking for an affordable Geneva airport taxi, Lukas and his colleagues can make sure that you and your luggage get to and from the airport swiftly and safely.

