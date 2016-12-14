Dr. Stefan Traeger will be the new Chairman of the Executive Board of JENOPTIK AG

(PresseBox) - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG has appointed Dr. Stefan Traeger as the future Chairman of the company?s Executive Board for a term of three years.

Dr. Stefan Traeger (49), at present member of the Management Board of the Swiss Tecan Group AG, will succeed Dr. Michael Mertin, who will not seek an extension of his Executive Board employment contract which expires on June 30, 2017, as was already published.

Matthias Wierlacher, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of JENOPTIK AG: ?With Dr. Traeger we have attracted an internationally experienced manager with an impressive and successful career who is also familiar with the subjects of Jenoptik. We are looking forward to the collaboration with him.?

The Supervisory Board thanked Dr. Michael Mertin for his successes achieved in the strategic realignment of Jenoptik. Dr. Stefan Traeger is expected to take over his post in the second quarter of 2017, the exact date has yet to be fixed and will be published at a later date.

Dr. Traeger will manage the Jenoptik Group together with Hans-Dieter Schumacher (53), who has been the Chief Financial Officer of JENOPTIK AG since April 1, 2015.

About Dr. Stefan Traeger

Dr. Stefan Traeger holds a PhD and has extensive management experience in a variety of executive positions in the photonics industry. Since 2013 he has been a member of the Management Board of the Swiss Tecan Group AG and manages the global end-customer business combined in the Division Life Sciences.

Prior to this he served as Managing Director of Leica Microsystems CMS GmbH and was responsible as Vice President & General Manager for the global Life Science Division of Leica Microsystems. Between 2000 up to the end of 2007 he held a number of positions with increasing management responsibility in various areas within the Carl Zeiss Group, most recently as Director Strategic Business Development of Carl Zeiss Meditec and Managing Director of Carl Zeiss SMT Ltd.



Dr. Stefan Traeger studied physics and then graduated at the University of Hanover. He has a Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Purdue University. Dr. Traeger is married and has three children.



As an integrated photonics group, Jenoptik divides its activities into five divisions: Optical Systems, Healthcare & Industry, Automotive, Traffic Solutions as well as Defense & Civil Systems. Its customers around the world mainly include companies in the semiconductor equipment industry, automotive and automotive supplier industry, medical technology, security and defense technology as well as the aviation industry. Jenoptik has about 3,500 employees and generated revenue of approximately 670 million euros in 2015.





