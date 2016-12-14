Dividend 15 Split Corp II Announces Successful Overnight Offering

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. II (the "Company") is pleased to announce it has completed the overnight marketing of up to 2,290,000 Preferred Shares and up to 2,290,000 Class A Shares of the Company. Total proceeds of the offering are expected to be approximately $40.1 million.

The offering is being co-led by National Bank Financial Inc., CIBC, RBC Capital Markets, Scotia Capital Inc., and also includes BMO Capital Markets, TD Securities Inc., GMP Securities L.P., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Raymond James, Desjardins Securities Inc., Echelon Wealth Partners, Mackie Research Capital Corporation and Manulife Securities Incorporated.

The sales period of the overnight offering has now ended.

The Preferred Shares will be offered at a price of $10.00 per Preferred Share to yield 5.25% on the issue price and the Class A Shares will be offered at a price of $7.50 per Class A Share to yield 16.00% on the issue price. The closing price on the TSX of each of the Preferred Shares and the Class A Shares on December 13, 2016 was $10.32 and $7.90, respectively.

The net proceeds of the offering will be used by the Company to invest in an actively managed portfolio of dividend-yielding common shares which includes each of the 15 Canadian companies listed below:

The Company's investment objectives are:

Preferred Shares:

Class A Shares:

The Company will today file an amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus, containing important information relating to the Preferred Shares and Class A Shares, with securities commissions or similar authorities in all provinces of Canada. The amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. Copies of the amended and restated preliminary short form prospectus may be obtained from your registered financial advisor using the contact information for such advisor, or from representatives of the underwriters listed above. Investors should read the prospectus before making an investment decision. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the securities until a receipt for the final prospectus has been issued.

Contacts:



Investor Relations

416-304-4443

Toll free 1-877-4-Quadra (1-877-478-2372)





More information:

http://www.dividend15.com



PressRelease by

Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 14:35

Language: English

News-ID 512865

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Dividend 15 Split Corp. II

Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 11



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease