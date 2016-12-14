InMed Pharma (IMLFF): Canadian Cannabis Biopharma Backed by Seasoned Management -- CFN Media

The pharmaceutical industry represents the single largest subset of the cannabis industry, according to Bloomberg's 2015 Weed Index; this market had a combined market capitalization of over $1.5 billion. Since then, GW Pharmaceuticals plc's market capitalization alone has soared to nearly $3 billion and increased the value of the pharmaceutical side of the business well beyond producers, dispensaries, real estate, consulting, and other industry subsets.

The most important indicator of success for many micro-cap companies is their management team since there's often no existing revenue or profit. InMed Pharmaceuticals' management team has combined experience in drug development, regulatory affairs, business development, sales and marketing, and capital formation.

Dr. Ado Muhammad, MD, DPM, MFPM, became the company's Chief Medical Officer after serving as the Associate Medical Director for GW Pharmaceuticals plc, specializing in the development of cannabinoid-based prescription medicines. He is the only former Senior GW team member, that we are aware of, currently involved with a cannabinoid biopharmaceutical company in all of North America. A recent new hire, Sr. VP of Clinical and Regulatory Affairs, Alexandra Mancini, M.Sc., was instrumental in securing approval for the anticancer drug PHOTOFRIN® and its associated medical devices when working with QLT Inc., along with several other drugs in the ocular, dermatological and diagnostics segments.

The average cost of taking a pharmaceutical drug from pre-clinical trials to an FDA approval is approximately $1.4 billion, according to The Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development. While many development-stage pharmaceutical companies are acquired if successful after Phase II clinical trials, shareholders still face significant dilution over time to bring drugs from pre-clinical stages to complete Phase II clinical trials.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has developed an approach that reduces the cost, time and associated risks to bringing cannabinoids to market. Using a proprietary bioinformatics analysis tool, the company can rapidly identify specific cannabinoids (of the 90+ in the cannabis plant) that could play a role in treating specific diseases by looking at the structures of approved and researched drugs, genetic profiles of diseases, and other factors. This helps reduce the time to market and increase the likelihood of success. InMed has developed its two lead compounds through this system, INM-750 for Epidermolysis Bullosa and INM-085 for Glaucoma. Also, using natural compounds with well-understood safety profiles contributes significantly to reduced risk of clinical failure due to safety issues.

