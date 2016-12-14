Nutritional High Announces Completion of Local Permitting and Palo Verde Commencing Operations

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU) is pleased to announce that Palo Verde has successfully passed all local inspections for its project in West Pueblo, Colorado, and is commencing operations.

All requisite work for the extraction phase of the project has been completed, and Pueblo Regional Building Department has successfully completed the inspection of the facility and has issued the certificate of occupancy, certifying that the facility meets all the building code requirements of Pueblo County. This was the final inspection required to permit Palo Verde to commence its extraction operations.

Jim Frazier, CEO of Nutritional High commented - "I would like to thank all parties involved in helping us reach this important milestone. We're excited to enter this new phase of our project in Colorado and look forward to working with Palo Verde to roll out the extraction business and to take steps to implement stage two of our efforts, namely the establishment of marijuana edible manufacturing lines."

David Johnson, owner of Palo Verde commented - "We're excited to commence operations and aggressively start building a solid stream of revenue. On behalf of the Palo Verde team I would like to thank Nutritional High for their assistance and guidance throughout the construction and permitting process, and we look forward to continue working with them in our efforts to become a market leader in the marijuana oils and edibles space in Colorado."

About Palo Verde LLC

Palo Verde LLC is a private Colorado company which holds a license to manufacture retail marijuana-infused products within the State of Colorado. Nutritional High has leased its Pueblo facility to Palo Verde and also provided financing to allow Palo Verde to establish operations. In future, Palo Verde intends to enter into additional agreements with Nutritional High to have the right to use its brands and intellectual property, endeavoring to become one of the top manufacturers of oils and edibles in the State of Colorado.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

NEITHER THE CANADIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE NOR OTC MARKETS GROUP INC, NOR ITS REGULATIONS SERVICES PROVIDER HAVE REVIEWED OR ACCEPT RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factor that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Such statements include submission of the relevant documentation within the required timeframe and to the satisfaction of the relevant regulators, completing the acquisition of the applicable real estate and raising sufficient financing to complete the Company's business strategy. There is no certainty that any of these events will occur. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.

Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein. All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except as required by law.

