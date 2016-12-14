The Glimpse Group Acquires the Assets of Crafty Games, LLC and Forms Foretell Studios, LLC

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse"), a holding company for a diversified portfolio of Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") start-ups, today announced that it has acquired the assets of Crafty Games, LLC, an indie game development company, and formed Foretell Studios, LLC to create cutting edge video games that utilize VR to its full potential by combining 3D graphics, surround audio and a visually distinctive game design philosophy.

Foretell's initial game, DIRE, immerses its players in a VR car chase set in a duotone graphic apocalyptical world reminiscent of a Mad Max movie. DIRE was featured at an Intel University Games Showcase event earlier this year and was more recently nominated for an award in the Best Student Game category at the upcoming '16 Bit Awards in New York City.

"Glimpse provides the optimal home for a start-up company like Foretell Studios," said Glimpse President and Chief Executive Officer Lyron Bentovim. "Freed from the burden of fundraising and company management, its founders can devote almost all of their time to product development and enhancement. DIRE, which has received critical acclaim from both users and reviewers alike, provides a vivid demonstration of Foretell's creative vision and ability to craft an engaging interactive experience for gamers."

The Glimpse Group is a company designed with the specific purpose of cultivating entrepreneurs in the VR and AR industry. Our unique business model simplifies the many challenges faced by entrepreneurs while simultaneously providing investors with an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR space. The Glimpse Group funds, cultivates, and manages business operations while providing a strong network of professional relationships. Being a part of the Glimpse Group allows entrepreneurs to maximize their time and resources in pursuit of their mission-critical endeavors. For more information on The Glimpse Group, visit .

