Toronto Transportation Club Gala Evening Marks Announcement of New Board and Awards Presentations

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- The Toronto Transportation Club held its Annual General Meeting on December 8, 2016 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The AGM was followed by the Club's annual dinner, where The Toronto Transportation Club celebrated its 103rd year. The club continues to grow at a phenomenal rate and this year we were pleased to return to the Metro Toronto Convention Centre in order to accommodate the additional demand for this signature event. The gala was attended by close to 1,300 industry professionals and dignitaries who helped to celebrate this wonderful evening. The head table hosted over 50 transportation leaders, as well as many of our Past Presidents.

The exceptional and outspoken keynote speaker was Mr. Brian Burke. Brian is currently President of Hockey Operations for the Calgary Flames, having also held the role of President and General Manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Transportation Club is pleased to announce that this is the third year that the Club has awarded a second scholarship. Independent adjudicator Adriano Perusin announced the 2016 award winners.

Kee Human Resources received the "Platinum Award of Distinction" for outstanding contribution and participation. Accepting on behalf of Kee was Kieran O'Briain.

The "Board of Directors Award," for contribution as a volunteer to the Club, was proudly renamed "The John Foss Volunteer Service Award" to recognize the tremendous time, effort and resources that John Foss of Trailcon Leasing has dedicated to the Toronto Transportation Club. John is a Past President who has remained exceptionally active in the organization.

The board voted and has elected the executive committee for 2017:

Lori McCreight - President, Quik X Transportation - Will become the Past President, and remain on the executive committee.

Gary Fast - Associate Vice President, International Transportation, Canadian Tire - Elected to position of President.

Mike Fontaine - General Manager, C.H. Robinson Company (Canada) LTD - Elected to position of 1st Vice President.

James Mitton - Vice President, National Accounts, Apps Transport Group - Elected to position of 2nd Vice President.

The 2017 board of the Toronto Transportation Club includes the following industry leaders:

About the Toronto Transportation Club

Founded in 1913, The Toronto Transportation Club (TTC) is one of the oldest transportation clubs in Canada. The TTC was founded to provide members the opportunity to interact professionally and socially with other transportation industry insiders, professionals and leaders.

The TTC is a not-for-profit organization whose members include both individuals and corporations representing trucking companies, shippers, private fleets, railways, steamship lines, airlines, retailers, freight brokers, third party logistics, freight forwarders, customs brokers, couriers, suppliers and other transportation related businesses.

It is the largest transportation club in North America. The TTC organizes various events and social networking opportunities for its members and member companies throughout the year and proceeds from these events are used to raise money for the TTC's scholarship fund which awards post-secondary scholarships on an annual basis.

