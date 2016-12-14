2 Things You Didn't Knew About Wholesale Patches By TheCheapPlace.com

TheCheapPlace.com has released 2 previously unpublished facts about its Biker Patches "Wholesale Patches". Further information can be found at http://TheCheapPlace.com/.

(firmenpresse) - TheCheapPlace.com has today made public 2 as yet unreleased facts about its one of the Biker Patches category 'Wholesale Patches', now available at TheCheapPlace.com Website, which fans and consumers within the embroidered biker patches space should find particularly interesting.



The 2 items include nuggets such as how:



The idea for creating Wholesale Patches came about after the increase in bulk orders by resellers...



Wholesale Patches had been in development for few years and had a team of just two working on it, which is considered small by industry standards. This goes to show that with the same resources but real passion, amazing things can happen.



TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches did something different compared to other businesses in the embroidered patches space, by using YouTube to promote the product launch by producing short videos of the individual products.



Wholesale Patches was released as part of TheCheapPlace.com's greater plans to become the #1 embroidered and iron on biker patches store online. It's hoped this goal will be achieved by next summer



TheCheapPlace.com got it's start when Founder Erhan Simavi noticed a growing need for bulk patches mainly for reselling purpose. With 7 years prior experience in the iron on and embroidered patches world, Erhan Simavi decided to go ahead and start in 2009.



Erhan Simavi is quoted saying: "We like to do things to connect with our consumers and customers. Things like holding contests and publishing regular blog posts on our website, and releasing these little factoids even after Wholesale Patches hits the market are what make all the difference."



Wholesale Patches has been live for more than 5 years. To find out more, it's possible to visit the wholesale biker patches page on the website here: http://www.thecheapplace.com/categories/wholesale-patches



For more facts and further information about TheCheapPlace.com Biker Patches and upcoming products, this can be discovered at the official website.





