Pico Bags Launches Coloured Tissue Papers for upcoming Christmas Season

Pico Bags has launched a full line of coloured tissue paper for this upcoming Christmas season. This acid free tissue paper is great for wrapping gifts or to make craft item such as a pom pom. Available in 16 different colours and two sizes.

(firmenpresse) - Pico Bags (http://www.picobags.co.uk) is a premier online retailer in UK of tissue papers, bespoke carrier bags, bags for life, organza bags, and other various types of gift bags ÂÂ has recently released a new set of [tissue papers](http://www.picobags.co.uk/collections/tissue-papers) for the upcoming holiday season.



Tissue Paper has been widely used as wrapping paper for gifts. Although the tissue paper sometimes is also used to make tissue paper pom poms, generally it is used for gift wrapping and craft supplies. One of the most favourite craft item is the tissue paper flowers which can be made quite easily with tissue papers.



In fact, Pico Bags tissue paper is an acid free tissue paper and thus is environmentally safe. It does not contain any harmful ingredients. It is also comes in flat packed so that it is wrinkle free.



The tissue paper comes in sixteen different attractive colours including a pure white tissue paper, pink, purple, blue and other colours. Each colour is chosen to serve customers during the Christmas season and other festivities.



One can buy the tissue paper at http://www.picobags.co.uk/collections/tissue-papers. As a first time customer they offer a 10% voucher code as well ÂÂ signup on their site to get the code immediately on email.



They also have a great delivery ranging in prices and timeline from next day (if ordered prior to 12pm) to 5 business day. The express delivery is next day delivery (if ordered prior to 12pm) and the economy delivery is between 3 to 5 business days.



About Pico Bags



Pico Bags ([http://www.picobags.co.uk](http://www.picobags.co.uk/)) is an industry leader in packaging especially in providing environmentally-friendly and ethically sourced bespoke and printed carrier bags, tissue paper, gift bags, gift boxes and other packaging needs of the high street retailers etc. The company is well known for producing great quality products at affordable prices ÂÂ thus providing true value for money goods and services to its customers.





More information:

http://www.picobags.co.uk



Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Pico Bags

http://www.picobags.co.uk

PressRelease by

Pico Bags

Requests:

+441618831324

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:05

Language: English

News-ID 512873

Character count: 2344

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Pico Bags

Ansprechpartner: Mr. Vic Gupta

Stadt: Manchester



Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation

Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung

Freigabedatum: 14/12/2016



Number of hits: 17



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease