Jacksonville Commercial Office Cleaning & Janitiorial Company Taps New Director

Corvus of Jacksonville has brought on new expertise and named Mike Hill as new Regional Director in charge of growing market share in an extremely competitive market, improvement of customer relations and assuring that quality standards are met or exceeded for current and future clients.

(firmenpresse) - 10-year veteran of the hospitality industry, Mike Hill takes new position as Regional Director for Corvus Janitorial Services. Hill, a graduate of the University of North Florida in Jacksonville, brings extensive knowledge of the Jacksonville area business and government facilities to the position, according to Corvus corporate management. He previously served as Sales Director for the Jacksonville region.



The local region covers the Jacksonville, Jacksonville Beaches, and St. Augustine areas. The company provides cleaning and janitorial services for: general office, industrial and manufacturing facilities, medical and healthcare, auto dealerships, restaurants, and more.



Full details can be found on the About Us section of the company website, http://www.corvusjanitorial.com



The Corvus Janitorial Services national management team expressed confidence that Hill is ready to handle the job, saying:



"The challenges in our industry demanded someone with a solid background and understanding of workplace and office cleanliness, as well as uncompromised customer service. Mike's past results attained in other positions makes him a great fit. With the company's national support base currently in place, we anticipate great success in the Jacksonville region."



Among the new responsibilities Hill can expect to undertake, the main challenges are:



Growing market share in an extremely competitive market, improvement of customer relations and assuring that high quality standards are met or exceeded for current and future clients. Supporting the dedicated local cleaning teams in their efforts will be a high priority as well.



Hill stated:



"I am honored to accept this position with Corvus of Jacksonville. I am very excited to start building on the local success of the company, and establish it as the leader in our marketplace. I am grateful that management has shown confidence in my abilities and my vision for future successes, and I look forward to serving the many fine businesses and institutions in our region."





Customers and current employees are invited to send their messages of congratulations and welcome to the new Regional Director via the website: http://www.corvusjanitorial.com/.





http://www.corvusjanitorial.com



Corvus of Jacksonville

http://www.corvusjanitorial.com

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:12

