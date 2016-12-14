F4F recognised as a Category Finalist at Kaap Agri Supplier of the Year 2016 Awards

(firmenpresse) - Kaap Agri, one of the largest agricultural co-operatives in South Africa, and with over 180 operating points, recently hosted their Annual Supplier Awards dinner. Kaap Agri recognises that their supplier relationships are essential to providing Kaap Agri customers with excellent products and services.
F4F, part of Proagrica, were nominated and recognised in the Information Management category for developing an iPaaS (Integrated Platform as a Service) solution and facilitating data exchange with the end goal of integrating a number of Kaap Agris internal systems.
Charl Graham, Group Manager for Information Management at Kaap Agri comments, During implementation, we have found a great partner in the F4F team, who takes time and dedicates resources to understand our business and ensure a smooth and efficient delivery. We assess our suppliers against comprehensive criteria and F4F particularly excelled in innovation, relationship management, visibility and impact.
We are delighted that the existing relationship with Kaap Agri has led to our nomination for the Award, said Jaco van Dyk, Country Manager at F4F, South Africa. While we are continuing the project for Kaap Agri, its great to see the teams hard work recognised in this way among a host of Kaap Agris strategic partners. We are excited to work with Kaap Agri on further integration capabilities that will bring even better services to Kaap Agri, their 2,500 employees, and most of all to their customers concluded Mr Leppan.
More information:
http://www.realwire.com/releases/F4F-recognised-as-a-Category-Finalist-at-Kaap-Agri-Supplier-of-the-Year-2016
Proagrica is a global division of Reed Business Information and the RELX Group, a FTSE 100 company. Proagrica provides critical decision-support to the global agriculture industry by delivering high-value insight and data, trusted workflow tools, proven integration technology and effective channels-to-market. Were proud of our market-leading brands in Europe, as well as a growing footprint in Australia, Asia Pacific, South Africa and the US. Our portfolio includes flagship media brands Farmers Weekly and Boerderij, as well as the latest in the integration and connectivity capabilities that F4F offers across the supply chain. Were known for our industry leading farm management software Farmplan and GateKeeper, but with an increasing need for actionable insight from data and analytics, we have been developing new products in this area under our Agility brand.
