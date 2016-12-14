Enviro-Log Offers Safety Tips for Extreme Winter Weather

Important ways to help you protect your family members in difficult situations

(firmenpresse) - ATLANTA, GA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Enviro-Log®, Inc., a leader in eco-friendly products for home heating and outdoor activities, urges households to prepare for extreme winter weather by following important safety tips that can help protect family members.

"With temperatures forecasted to drop well below zero in the northern parts of the country over the next two weeks, it's crucial that you are prepared for extreme weather and winter storms," said Ross McRoy, president of Enviro-Log, Inc. "It is important to make sure all family members know what to do in these situations and have access to emergency kits stored in homes and vehicles. Too often people don't think about preparing until after the situation has occurred and they underestimate how long it will take for help to arrive."

McRoy stresses some key essentials to ensure families are prepared.

At least one gallon of water per person per day for at least 10 days, for drinking and sanitation

10-day minimum supply of non-perishable food and a manual can opener

A battery-powered or hand-crank NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries

A flashlight and extra batteries

A lighter, flint or waterproof matches for starting fires

Candles

Manufactured firelogs* or firewood to be used in a fireplace for home heating and cooking (*Only brands approved for cooking)

A grill, outdoor firepit or chiminea for outdoor cooking if you do not have a fireplace (Do not operate a grill inside a home or garage)

A first-aid kit

Moist towelettes, garbage bags and plastic ties for personal sanitation

A cell phone with an extra battery

A hand-crank light with solar charger and cell phone charger adapter

A land-line phone that operates without electrical power

Any special-needs items for children, seniors or people with disabilities

Water, food and supplies for your pets

Supply of critical medicines and prescriptions

Battery powered C02 and smoke detectors, and extra batteries

Extra blankets and sleeping bags

Thermal blankets or sleeping bags

A windshield scraper with snow brush

Flashlight with batteries

Extra warm clothes including shoes, hats, gloves and hand warmers

Survival knife

Compact shovel

Traction aids (bag of sand or cat litter) and tow chain

Emergency flares

Jumper cables

Non-perishable food and bottled water

A laminated road map

A non-liquid firestarter and/or waterproof matches

Manufactured firelogs* to build a fire for warmth and dry out nearby firewood for additional heat

Any special-needs items for children, seniors or people with disabilities, who might be travelling with you

Water and supplies for any pets travelling with you

McRoy also encourages families to use extra caution and follow proper safety guidelines when operating portable generators. McRoy recommends Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) guidelines on proper generator use, which can be found at:

For additional information on preparing for extreme weather, please visit:

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) -

Federal Emergency Management Association (FEMA) -

Red Cross -

Enviro-Log® is an eco-friendly, consumer products and recycling company headquartered in Fitzgerald, Ga. Enviro-Log is the largest waxed cardboard recycler in North America and the third largest producer of manufactured firelogs in the U.S. Enviro-Log Firelogs are made of 100 percent recycled materials and burn cleaner than wood while providing 50 percent more heat per pound. Made from 100 percent recycled eco-friendly wax, Enviro-Log Firestarters offer an alternative to kindling, petroleum-based starter blocks, lighter fluids, and ethanol-based gels. Enviro-Log Firelogs and Firestarters can be purchased at select national retail locations in the United States and Canada. More information on Enviro-Log can be found at or by calling (866)343-6847. Retailers can also send an email to . You can also follow Enviro-Log on Facebook® at , or Twitter at for tips and product giveaways.

Enviro-Log is a registered trademark of Enviro-Log, Inc. All other trademarks or registered trademarks are properties of their respective companies.

David Gutierrez



Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7204





Lia Antonetti

Dresner Corporate Services

(312)780-7218





