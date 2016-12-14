MEDIA ALERT: ESD Alliance to Host Discussion on Open Source, RISC-V Processor

January 18 Event Featuring Jim Hogan, RISC-V Foundation Executive Director, SiFive CTO to be held at Cadence in San Jose, Calif.

The Emerging Companies Committee of the (ESD Alliance), an international association of companies providing goods and services throughout the semiconductor design ecosystem

Will host a discussion about Open Source and the RISC-V processor featuring Jim Hogan of Vista Ventures, Rick O'Connor, executive director of the RISC-V Foundation, and Yunsup Lee, SiFive's chief technology officer. They will describe the path from inception to the open source RISC-V ecosystem, explore whether an open source architecture is appropriate for IoT processing needs and what that means for startups and innovation.

Wednesday, January 18, from 6-8:30 p.m. Light snacks and beverages will be served during the networking hour from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. The annual ESD Alliance "members only" business meeting will precede event at 5 p.m.

Cadence Design Systems, Building 10, San Jose, Calif.

