SugarCRM Helps Foster Interdepartmental Collaboration, Improves Advanced Workflow in Sugar 7.8

(firmenpresse) - CUPERTINO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- ® Inc., the company that enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable CRM solution on the market, announced today the general availability of Sugar 7.8. The latest version of the company's award-winning CRM platform includes a new "team-based permissions" feature and enhancements to its enterprise-class business process management tool, Advanced Workflow.

Unlike legacy SaaS CRM vendors that deliver "one size fits all" point solutions, SugarCRM focuses on enabling companies to provide end-to-end customer engagement processes that require best-in-class automation. With sophisticated business processes built around Sugar's role-based views and customer workflow tools, SugarCRM customers stand out against their competition.

"The organizations that use CRM most effectively realize that it is a collaborative tool that drives a customer-centric culture," said Clint Oram, co-founder and CMO at SugarCRM. "Sugar 7.8 users will find the new enhancements empower them to keep their colleagues informed about the status of each and every customer along the entire customer journey."

Highlights of Sugar 7.8 include:

New team-based permissions feature -- When enabled by an administrator, a Sugar user can give special access privileges to specific colleagues outside of his or her designated team. For example, a sales representative can provide extra visibility and privileges to subject-matter experts outside of their immediate team on a case-by-case basis.

Advanced Workflow improvements -- Sugar administrators can now design more complex business processes and create custom actions or triggers with the same level of flexibility they experience with Sugar Modules in general. Additionally, administrators now have greater flexibility enforcing which records or fields can be modified and by whom during a workflow approval process.

Sugar 7.8 is available today.

enables businesses to create extraordinary customer relationships with the most empowering, adaptable and affordable customer relationship management (CRM) solution on the market. Unlike traditional CRM solutions that focus primarily on management and reporting, Sugar empowers the individual, coordinating the actions of customer-facing employees and equipping them with the right information at the right time to transform the customer experience. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Goldman Sachs, Draper Fisher Jurvetson, NEA and Walden International. More than 2 million individuals in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. To learn more visit or follow (at)SugarCRM.

NOTE: SugarCRM and the SugarCRM logo are registered trademarks of SugarCRM Inc. Third-party trademarks mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

Comments on this PressRelease