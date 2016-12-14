Tricentis Recognized as a Leader in Forrester Wave- Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools

Tricentis Tosca provides "top test automation and optimization design capabilities, test asset reuse, and combined automation"

(firmenpresse) - LOS ALTOS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, was named a Leader in the Forrester Wave: Modern Application Functional Test Automation Tools, Q4 2016. The report states that, as a leader, Tosca provides "top test automation and optimization design capabilities, test asset reuse, and combined automation." Forrester also reported that "Tricentis has the ambition of making it easy for manual expert testers to achieve high levels of automation for both UI testing and API testing."

We are honored to be named a Leader in the 2016 ForresterWave for functional testing Report!

The Forrester report emphasizes that continuous testing is critical for teams adopting Agile, DevOps, and Continuous Delivery. It states that "functional testing is one of the most crucial, time-consuming, and expensive steps in continuous testing -- so it's necessary to automate this testing, and to automate it at higher levels than most Agile teams achieve today."

"Digital Transformation is a strategic initiative at every enterprise and it carries a common characteristic: the applications driving the customer experience must work flawlessly," remarked Sandeep Johri, CEO of Tricentis. "As Forrester notes, controlling business risk is critical -- and that requires both continuous testing and test automation. Tricentis being named a Leader in this important functional test automation research is a great honor. It recognizes our commitment to delivering the industry's highest test automation rates and confirms that our innovative continuous testing strategy is imperative for digital transformation initiatives across all major industries, including financial services, insurance, retail, healthcare, media, and entertainment".

The report evaluated the Tricentis Tosca Testsuite product, which features market-leading Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design within a risk-based approach to testing. Tricentis was top-ranked in the "Product road map" category and received the highest score among vendors in the "Packaged application testing" and "Product growth" categories.

Tricentis, the Continuous Testing Company, specializes in agile market-leading software testing tools for enterprises. We help Global 2000 companies adopt DevOps and gain success by achieving automation rates of over 90%. Our integrated software testing solution, Tosca Testsuite, consists of a unique Model-based Test Automation and Test Case Design approach, encompassing risk-based testing, test data management and provisioning, service virtualization, and more. We are established as a reliable enterprise partner, helping to deliver significant performance improvements to testing projects.

Prominent analysts have recognized us as a Leader in both Software Test Automation and in Functional Automation Tools, with Model-based Test Automation as our standout feature.

Tricentis' 400+ customers include global names from the Top 500 brands such as A&E, Allianz, BMW, Deutsche Bank, HBO, Lexmark, Orange, Starbucks, Toyota, UBS, Vantiv, Vodafone, and Zurich Insurance.

Tricentis has offices in Austria, Australia, Germany, India, Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, United States and the UK. For regular news and information about Tricentis and the automated testing market, like and follow the company on:

Twitter: (at)tricentis

: (at)Forrester calls (at)Tricentis a Leader by providing top test automation and optimization design capabilities

Facebook:

LinkedIn:

A free trial of Tricentis Tosca Testsuite is available at:

Jessica Chao





More information:

http://www.tricentis.com?utm_campaign=none&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=marketwiredhttps://www.tricentis.com/?utm_campaign=none&utm_medium=pr&utm_source=marketwired



PressRelease by

Tricentis

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:05

Language: English

News-ID 512907

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Tricentis

Stadt: LOS ALTOS, CA





Number of hits: 63



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease