H2O Midstream Announces New Leadership

Stephen McNair joins Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer

(firmenpresse) - HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- H2O Midstream LLC announced today the addition of Stephen McNair to its Executive Leadership Team as Executive Vice President and Chief Development Officer. Stephen served most recently as President of Pioneer Water Management LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), one of the largest independent producers in the Permian Basin. In his role at Pioneer, Stephen oversaw the largest midstream water operation in North America, responsible for Pioneer's water requirements including supply, transportation, storage, re-use, and disposal of up to 2 million barrels of water per day.

"Stephen is an incredibly well respected leader in the industry today," said Jim Summers, Chief Executive Officer of H2O. "With his background in both the traditional midstream space and more recently water midstream operations, Stephen is the perfect fit to help us grow our business in the Permian Basin and throughout North America."

Over his 31-year career, Stephen has worked in both the upstream and midstream sectors of the oil and gas industry, having held numerous technical, commercial, and executive leadership positions at established majors and independents, including Conoco, Phillips, DCP Midstream, Teppco, Crosstex, and Pioneer.

"I cannot think of a better time to apply the midstream business model and best practices to water management as the demand for efficient and low cost water services becomes critical to the upstream sector's development of their acreage positions," said Stephen McNair. "I am pleased to join the exceptionally talented H2O Midstream team."

Stephen earned a B.S. in Chemical Engineering from Texas A&M University and an MBA from Oklahoma City University.

H2O Midstream is a private equity backed oil and gas midstream company focused exclusively on water. H2O views water as a commodity rather than a waste and partner with producers, traditional midstream companies and oilfield service providers to improve the efficiency, reliability and safety of water operations while lowering costs across the entire value chain. The company is currently focused on acquiring, building and operating water midstream assets, including gathering systems and transmission pipelines as well as treatment, storage and disposal facilities. More information can be found at .

