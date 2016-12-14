ClusterSeven Named Best-of-breed Solution for Data Integrity and Control in 2016 Chartis FinTech Quadrant

ClusterSeven the only EUC management solution provider in the best-of-breed category

(firmenpresse) - ClusterSeven the only EUC management solution provider in the best-of-breed category



London, U.K., 14 December 2016  ClusterSeven, the leading provider of strategic software for End User Computing (EUC) management, today announced that Chartis, a research provider on global market for risk technology, has named its EUC governance platform as best-of-breed in its 2016 FinTech Quadrant for data integrity and control solutions in financial services. ClusterSeven is the only EUC management solutions provider included in the best-of-breed category in the Quadrant.



Chartis describes best-of-breed solutions as having best-in-class point solution capabilities, depth of functionality, a growing client base, superior sales and marketing execution and a clear strategy for sustainable profitable growth. Crucially, best-of-breed solution providers demonstrate a healthy rate of investment in R&D, and have specific product or go-to-market capabilities that give them a competitive advantage.



ClusterSeven solutions key differentiators as emphasised by Chartis include speed of deployment, offering visibility and control, supporting rapid evolution, detecting and escalating anomalies in unstructured data to reduce manual checks, automation and EUC management.



Peyman Mestchian, Managing Partner, Chartis, said, While many vendors offer some form of EUC management capability, the ClusterSeven solution delivers transparency of all EUC activity to substantial depth across multiple corporate financial and regulatory processes. This is a key differentiator.



Additionally, Chartis especially highlighted ClusterSevens functionality from a regulatory perspective, stating, ClusterSeven functionality is particularly associated with new or unusual data integrity and control processes, typically associated with new regulatory demands (such as BCBS 239 or stress testing), or processes tied to legacy architecture or customer-specific requirements that cannot easily be met by third-party solutions.





Data integrity and quality is fundamental to regulatory commitments of course, but also for the more strategic aspects of business, commented Chris Gomersall, CEO of ClusterSeven. The ClusterSeven platform is designed to deliver visibility and control of organisations entire EUC landscape to minimise financial, operational, regulatory and reputational risk. We are delighted with our positioning in the quadrant and for the shout out by Chartis.



The full 2016 Data Integrity and Control in Financial Services Report by Chartis is available here: http://www.chartis-research.com/research/reports/data-integrity-and-control-solutions-in-financial-services-2016





