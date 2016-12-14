Distec presents new PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP

High performing and cost efficient TFT controller with minimum space requirements and wide temperature range

(PresseBox) - Distec - leading German specialist for TFT flat screens and system solutions for industrial and multimedia applications - introduces the new TFT controller board PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP. "For the MINIs, the positive features of the Prisma series have been supplemented by minimum space requirements and maximum cost efficiency," explained Matthias Keller, head of sales and marketing components at Distec GmbH. "With a working temperature range of -20 to +80°C, the PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP is also the perfect partner for TFT displays featuring a wide temperature range." The TFT controller is particularly suitable for professional industrial applications.

Extensive functionality

The PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP is based on the scaler chip "Chandler" from STMicroelectronics. Both, the hardware and the complete firmware are developed, tested and released by Distec in Germering. The board supports 3.3V, 5V and 12V Vcc panels, is HDCP capable and provides an HDMI 1.4 and DisplayPort input. Other interfaces are a single and dual LVDS output with a maximum resolution of 1920 x 1200. The DDC interface controls the most important image parameters, which makes an OSD keypad redundant. In addition, the design of the new PrismaMINI is optimized for perfectly supporting TFTs with LED backlight.

According to customer requirements

In addition to the standard board, Distec also manufactures project-specific special solutions, in which the customer?s requirements determine the final functionality of the PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP. To this end, the customers, in close co-operation with the Distec?s developers, determine the shape of the circuit board, decide which functionalities are implemented, define the input and output interfaces and so on. The result is an optimum solution for the specific application. In addition, the new PrismaMINI-HDMI-DP is also available as a module for the customer?s baseboard.

For customized solutions Distec offers a wide range of input interfaces with a maximum input resolution of 1920 x 1200 at 60 Hz: HDMI/DVI, DisplayPort, VGA as well as serial interfaces (UART, RS-232) or USB for remote OSD control. The OSD menu is available in any language/character set including Arabic, Chinese, French, Greek, Japanese, Cyrillic, Turkish, etc. Other possible functions are DICOM presets, color and / or gamma calibrations, sensors via I2C (eg temperature, brightness, etc.) and Bluetooth modules from Hosiden. By using other scalers or processors, Distec can, of course, also implement additional individual features (for example, SDI, ARM, 4k / UHD).



Products from Data Display Group are available at:

Europe: Distec GmbH, Germering, http://www.distec.de

UK and Benelux: Display Technology, Rochester, http://www.displaytechnology.co.uk

Turkey and Middle East: DATA DISPLAY BILISIM TEKNOLOJILERI LTD STi., Istanbul, http://www.data-display.com.tr

North America: Apollo Display Technologies, Ronkonkoma NY, http://www.apollodisplays.com/



Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





Company information / Profile:

Distec is a company of the Data Display Group (www.datadisplay-group.com), the worldwide operating specialist for TFT flat screen and system solutions for industrial, multimedia and digital signage applications. Located in Germering near Munich in Germany, the company designs, produces and sells innovative solutions and a full range components, displays and services. Data Display Group supplies innovative Green IT solutions based on their hardware platforms and their own software to control the TFTs of partners Samsung, Innolux, Kyocera, and Mitsubishi as well as selected panels from other manufacturers. These system solutions - from assemblies and kits up to finished OEM products - are developed in their own R&D centers in Germering (Germany) and Ronkonkoma (NY/USA). The range of services includes customized developments and adaptations, product finishing and assembly of monitoring systems as well as the production of finished products and a complete after-sales service with RMA, repair and technical support. Since 01/01/2016, Distec is a member of the Fortec Group with access to products, services, and expertise of a large high-tech company network, which makes a perfect complement to the product portfolio. More information can be found on the homepage: http://www.distec.de





PressRelease by

Distec GmbH

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:20

Language: English

News-ID 512912

Character count: 4730

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Distec GmbH

Stadt: Germering (Germany)





Number of hits: 62



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease