Fulcrum Partners Executive Benefits Supports ValMark Global Gift Fund

(firmenpresse) - PONTE VEDRA BEACH, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Fulcrum Partners LLC, a leading U.S. , continues its support of Kivu Hills Academy, the first vocational school in Boneza, Rwanda. With its donations totaling $30,000 over the past three years, Fulcrum Partners, through the , has helped Arise Rwanda complete Phase I of the school. Kivu Hills Academy provides both vocational and academic education to post-eighth grade students, offering a curriculum that enables students to combine learning with hands-on work experiences.

is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, faith-based organization, founded by John B. Gasangwa, the driving force behind Kivu Hills Academy. Arise Rwanda provides management and oversite for the school and its programs. The organization focuses on clean water, micro enterprise, and education, believing that education is the foundation of a community.

, Managing Director, Fulcrum Partners Houston, said, "It's been exciting for us to be part of this project from the very beginning. We celebrated with Arise Rwanda when in 2015, the cornerstone for the academy was laid, and a year ago, when the first classes were held in the new building. As Kivu Hills Academy moves forward, unified and growing in self-sufficiency, so does the future of all Rwanda."

supports selected non-profit initiatives in the U.S. and internationally through its Global Gift Fund, seeking projects that demonstrate both service and stewardship. The money donated by Fulcrum Partners has been matched, dollar for dollar, by the ValMark Global Gift Fund.

Caleb Callahan, EVP & COO of ValMark and Chairman of the ValMark Global Gift Fund said, "We talk a great deal at ValMark about the Golden Rule. This is one way we can actually live it. Joining Fulcrum Partners to support the children at Kivu Hills Academy is a true honor and joy. It provides an even greater purpose for our business. We are blessed with partners like Fulcrum who genuinely care about making a positive difference in the world."

Learn more about the history of this and other philanthropic projects of Fulcrum Partners on the "" tab of the Fulcrum Partners website.

Fulcrum Partners LLC () is one of the nation's leading and largest executive benefits consultancies. Fulcrum Partners is a wholly independent, member-owned firm dedicated to helping organizations enhance their Total Rewards Strategy. Founded in Ponte Vedra Beach, FL in 2007, today the company has offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Delray Beach, Florida; Honolulu, Hawaii; Houston, Texas; Los Angeles, California; Orlando, Florida; Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida; Portland, Oregon; and Washington D.C.

Securities offered through Registered Representatives of ValMark Securities, Inc. Member FINRA, SIPC, 130 Springside Drive, Suite 300, Akron, OH 44333-2431, 1-800-765-5201.Investment Advisory Services offered through ValMark Advisers, Inc., which is a SEC Registered Investment Advisor. Fulcrum Partners LLC is a separate entity from ValMark Securities, Inc. and ValMark Advisers, Inc

