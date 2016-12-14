Bombardier CS300 Aircraft Successfully Starts Revenue Service with airBaltic

- Airline begins transition to all-Bombardier fleet; C Series aircraft is an excellent companion to existing 12 Bombardier Q400 aircraft

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft today congratulated launch operator airBaltic on the superb execution of the CS300 aircraft's first commercial flight. With 120 passengers aboard, including local media, the flight departed Riga and landed in Amsterdam. airBaltic is operating the CS300 aircraft in a 145-seat, two-class configuration. The airline has ordered a total of 20 CS300 aircraft.

"airBaltic has been counting down the days to this landmark moment. During its maiden commercial flight today, the CS300 aircraft performed beyond our expectations and offered a new level of travel experience for our customers," said Martin Gauss, Chief Executive Officer, airBaltic. "We look forward to serving many communities across Western Europe and the Eastern markets with the CS300 aircraft - the largest variant in the world's most efficient and environmentally friendly family of airliners."

"As one of the World's Most Innovative Airlines, airBaltic's flawless entry-into-service of the state-of-the-art CS300 aircraft signals the airline's progress with its fleet modernization strategy," said Fred Cromer, President, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "The CS300 aircraft's entry-into-service also confirms Bombardier's successful execution on our commitment to deliver the only all-new family of single-aisle airliners the 100- to 150-seat market in 30 years."

"Today's commercial flight highlights the remarkable journey between airBaltic and Bombardier as the CS300 aircraft is brought to market," said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Aircraft Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft. "We salute airBaltic, our employees, suppliers and industry stakeholders for their steadfast loyalty to the success of the C Series aircraft program."

Since entering revenue service with SWISS, the CS100 aircraft has completed more than 1,600 flights -- carrying over 156,560 passengers, covering over 1,181 500 km and serving 18 destinations.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About airBaltic

Established in 1995, airBaltic (AIR BALTIC CORPORATION) is the world's most punctual airline connecting the Baltic region with 60 destinations in Europe, the Middle East, and the CIS. airBaltic is a joint stock company that was established in 1995. Its primary shareholder is the Latvian state.

The airBaltic fleet consists of 25 aircraft - 12 Boeing 737, 12 Bombardier Q400 and one CS300 aircraft. Another 19 CS300 aircraft are on order. airBaltic has received numerous international awards for excellence, innovative services, and achievements in reshaping its business. In 2012, airBaltic was ranked by Airlinetrends among the Top 10 airlines globally for innovations. airBaltic achieved the best on-time performance globally for two years running in 2014 and 2015.

