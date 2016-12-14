SpringHill Suites by Marriott Albuquerque Celebrates Groundbreaking for 94 unit hotel

Offering spacious studio suites, the hotel is scheduled to open at exit 232 of I-25 in the Paseo Del Norte area of Albuquerque, NM

(firmenpresse) - ALBUQUERQUE, NM -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Albuquerque, NM-based Total Management Systems, Inc. is pleased to announce it has broken ground on a SpringHill Suites by Marriott hotel slated to open in mid-2018. The new Albuquerque SpringHill Suites will introduce the brand's latest progressive design, which features sleek contemporary décor along with comforts like luxurious bedding and enhanced food and fitness choices -- options that today's discerning travelers require to make travel more enjoyable.

The 94 all-suite hotel, operated by Total Management Systems, Inc. and owned by Paseo Hospitality, LLC., is the latest addition to the Paseo Del Norte business corridor in Albuquerque, NM. The Paseo del Norte Interchange was completed last year and this is the first hotel to take advantage of the new business corridor and new interchange. The general contractor for the project is Sundaram Builders, Inc. based in Albuquerque, NM and the architect is Butterfield and Associates, also from Albuquerque, NM. The $10 million dollar project will provide approximately 40 full and part-time jobs in the community.

The SpringHill Suites will offer 94 spacious studio suites featuring dedicated work spaces each with a full-sized desk, separate soft seating area with a comfortable trundle-style sleeper sofa, flat screen LCD TV, luxurious bedding, refrigerator, microwave, and coffee maker. Complimentary Wi-Fi throughout the hotel and business center will help keep guests connected throughout their stay.

Other features include a complimentary breakfast buffet, indoor pool, outdoor patio and fire pit, guest lounge offering evening lite fare and beverages, meeting facility, and 24-hour fitness center. A 24-hour convenience market will serve guests who want a quick snack. SpringHill Suites participates in the award-winning Marriott Rewards® frequent travel program.

"As part of our contribution to New Mexico's economy, we're thrilled to be opening this SpringHill Suites in the Paseo Del Norte business corridor," said Prakash Sundaram manager of Paseo Hospitality, LLC. "It showcases Marriott's latest contemporary prototype for the brand, which means a sleek new design and spacious comfortable suites," he noted. "This property is the perfect addition to this particular market, which has proven to be extremely popular with corporate and leisure travelers."

This project marks Total Management Systems third Marriott brand development in New Mexico. The company also developed the highly rated Hilton Garden Inc. in Gallup, NM in 2015, as well as the award-winning Home2 Suites by Hilton in and Albuquerque, NM, and the company plans to develop the Courtyard by Marriott in Las Cruces, NM, partnership with New Mexico State University. For more information or reservations, contact Total Management Systems, Inc. at 505-831-4200 or visit .

Our rich history began in 1980 by T.M. (Tom) Sundaram, now Chairman of the Board, and Radha Sundaram, secretary/ treasurer, with their purchase of their first hotel in Gallup, New Mexico. With Tom's architectural background, the excitement of developing hotels was natural. They then proceeded to have several successful hotel projects in Gallup. In 1996, Total Management extended their hotel development to Gallup, Albuquerque, Rio Rancho, Texas, and other markets. Total Management Systems now operates six hotels in New Mexico including several Hilton and Marriot brands.

Comments on this PressRelease