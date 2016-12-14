Manitou Gold Inc. - Press Release

(firmenpresse) - SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- At the request of IIROC, Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou Gold") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Manitou Gold is a mineral exploration company with exploration assets located in northwestern Ontario. Descriptions of the Company's properties are available on the Company's website at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

