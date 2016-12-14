       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Manitou Gold Inc. - Press Release

ID: 512917
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - SUDBURY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- At the request of IIROC, Manitou Gold Inc. (TSX VENTURE: MTU) (the "Company" or "Manitou Gold") wishes to confirm that the Company's management is unaware of any material change in the Company's operations that would account for the recent increase in market activity.

Manitou Gold is a mineral exploration company with exploration assets located in northwestern Ontario. Descriptions of the Company's properties are available on the Company's website at .

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain assumptions, estimates, and other forward-looking statements regarding future events. Such forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and are subject to factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results or performance to differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Contacts:
Manitou Gold Inc.
Richard Murphy
705-698-1962



More information:
http://www.manitougold.com



Keywords (optional):

manitou-gold-inc,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:45
Language: English
News-ID 512917
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Manitou Gold Inc.
Stadt: SUDBURY, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 46

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.888
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 214


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z