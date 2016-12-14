Family Memorials Inc. Announces Amendment to Debenture Indenture & Debentures

(firmenpresse) - THUNDER BAY, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Family Memorials Inc. (TSX VENTURE: FAM) ("Family Memorials" or the "Corporation") announces that it has received the written consent from in excess of 66 2/3 % of the holders of the Corporation's 15% Convertible Secured Debentures (the "Debentures") for approval of amendments to the Debenture Indenture dated July 7, 2011, as amended pursuant to a First Supplemental Debenture Indenture dated October 31, 2013 and as further amended pursuant to a Second Supplemental Debenture Indenture dated June 10, 2016 (together called the "Debenture Indenture"). The amendments include the change of the Maturity Date from December 15, 2016 to March 31, 2017, and the removal of the requirement to pay an installment of interest on December 15, 2016 and providing that interest accruing from and after June 16, 2016 shall be paid on the Maturity Date.

About Family Memorials

The Corporation is a Canadian public corporation operating in the death care industry retailing monuments and memorials through wholly-owned subsidiaries and with agency and sales agreements with funeral homes. The Corporation currently trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "FAM".

