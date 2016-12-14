       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Support for Literacy Education in Francophone Minority Communities

The Government of Canada supports the Reseau pour le developpement de l'alphabetisme et des competences Canada

ID: 512919
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - GATINEAU, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Department of Canadian Heritage

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Official Languages, today announced funding of $90,000 through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program for the Reseau pour le developpement de l'alphabetisme et des competences Canada (RESDAC) in 2016-18. This support will help establish a Canada-wide project that aims to increase literacy.

Quotes

"I am always quick to make the connection between our official languages and the values of openness and inclusion that are fundamental to our government. Working to boost literacy and essential skills in Francophone minority communities leads to better informed and more engaged citizens. This is a win-win project: it brings individuals closer to achieving their full potential, and the entire community benefits."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

Quick Facts

Associated Links

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788

Media Relations
Canadian Heritage
819-994-9101
1-866-569-6155



More information:
http://www.pch.gc.ca



Keywords (optional):

department-of-canadian-heritage,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/14/2016 - 16:52
Language: English
News-ID 512919
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage
Stadt: GATINEAU, QUEBEC


Number of hits: 49

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.888
Registriert Heute: 8
Registriert Gestern: 20
Mitglied(er) online: 2
Gäste Online: 216


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z