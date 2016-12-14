Support for Literacy Education in Francophone Minority Communities

The Government of Canada supports the Reseau pour le developpement de l'alphabetisme et des competences Canada
The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Minister responsible for Official Languages, today announced funding of $90,000 through the Development of Official-Language Communities Program for the Reseau pour le developpement de l'alphabetisme et des competences Canada (RESDAC) in 2016-18. This support will help establish a Canada-wide project that aims to increase literacy.
Quotes
"I am always quick to make the connection between our official languages and the values of openness and inclusion that are fundamental to our government. Working to boost literacy and essential skills in Francophone minority communities leads to better informed and more engaged citizens. This is a win-win project: it brings individuals closer to achieving their full potential, and the entire community benefits."
- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage
Quick Facts
