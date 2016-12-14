Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Exercise of Share Options



(firmenpresse) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Exercise of Share Options



14 December, 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Johan Holtzhausen (an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee) has exercised options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each (Option Shares) in the Company at an exercise price of 72 Canadian cents per share. Caledonia will apply for these 90,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such shares will commence on 20 December 2016 (Admission). Following Admission, Mr. Holtzhausen will hold 90,000 Caledonia common shares, representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the total number of common shares in issue.



The total number of shares in issue following Admission will be 52,787,428.



Caledonia has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.



For further information please contact:



Caledonia Mining WH Ireland

Corporation Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting

Plc Tel: +44 20 7220 1751



Mark Learmonth - CFO

Tel: +44 1534 702 998

marklearmonth(at)caledoniamini

ng.com





Maurice Mason - Investor Blytheweigh

Relations Tim Blythe/Camilla

Horsfall/Megan

Tel: +44 759 078 1139 Ray

mauricemason(at)caledoniaminin

g.com Tel: +44 20 7138 3204



Swiss Resource Capital AG

Jochen Staiger

info(at)resource-capital.ch



www.resource-capital.ch



Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.



NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person

closely

associated



a) Name Johan Holtzhausen

2 Reason for the notification

a) Position/status Non-Executive Director

b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification

Amendment



3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,

auction platform, auctioneer or auction

monitor



a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc

b) LEI N/A

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each

type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;

and (iv) each place where transactions have been

conducted



a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each

financial instrument,

type of

instrument JE00BD35H902





Identification code

b) Nature of the transactionExercise of share options

c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)

72 Canadian cents 90,000



d) Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume 90,000

- Price 72 Canadian cents

e) Date of the transaction 13 December 2016

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM









PressRelease by

Caledonia Mining Corporation

Company information / Profile:Requests:

Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).





Date: 12/14/2016 - 17:27

Language: English

News-ID 512921

Character count: 4121

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation

Stadt: Wien





Number of hits: 41



