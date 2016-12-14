(firmenpresse) - Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Exercise of Share Options
14 December, 2016: Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (Caledonia or the Company) (TSX: CAL, OTCQX: CALVF, AIM: CMCL) announces that it received notice yesterday that Mr Johan Holtzhausen (an independent non-executive director and chairman of the audit committee) has exercised options over 90,000 common shares of no par value each (Option Shares) in the Company at an exercise price of 72 Canadian cents per share. Caledonia will apply for these 90,000 Option Shares to be admitted to trading on AIM and it is anticipated that trading in such shares will commence on 20 December 2016 (Admission). Following Admission, Mr. Holtzhausen will hold 90,000 Caledonia common shares, representing approximately 0.18 per cent of the total number of common shares in issue.
The total number of shares in issue following Admission will be 52,787,428.
Caledonia has no shares in Treasury, therefore this figure may be used by Shareholders, from Admission, as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Caledonia Mining WH Ireland
Corporation Adrian Hadden/Nick Prowting
Plc Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
Mark Learmonth - CFO
Tel: +44 1534 702 998
marklearmonth(at)caledoniamini
ng.com
Maurice Mason - Investor Blytheweigh
Relations Tim Blythe/Camilla
Horsfall/Megan
Tel: +44 759 078 1139 Ray
mauricemason(at)caledoniaminin
g.com Tel: +44 20 7138 3204
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info(at)resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
Note: This announcement contains inside information which is disclosed in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation.
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person
closely
associated
a) Name Johan Holtzhausen
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Non-Executive Director
b) Initial notification/ Initial Notification
Amendment
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant,
auction platform, auctioneer or auction
monitor
a) Name Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
b) LEI N/A
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each
type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been
conducted
a) Description of the Common Shares of no par value each
financial instrument,
type of
instrument JE00BD35H902
Identification code
b) Nature of the transactionExercise of share options
c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s)
72 Canadian cents 90,000
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume 90,000
- Price 72 Canadian cents
e) Date of the transaction 13 December 2016
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, AIM
Caledonia ist ein Bergbau-, Explorations- und Entwicklungsunternehmen mit Schwerpunkt auf das südliche Afrika. Nach Umsetzung des Indigenisierungs-Gesetzes in Simbabwe ist Caledonias hauptsächliches Asset ein 49-%-Anteil an einer laufenden Goldmine in Simbabwe („Blanket“).
Date: 12/14/2016 - 17:27
Language: English
News-ID 512921
Character count: 4121
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Caledonia Mining Corporation
Stadt: Wien
Number of hits: 41
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|55.888
|Registriert Heute:
|8
|Registriert Gestern:
|20
|Mitglied(er) online:
|2
|Gäste Online:
|213
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.