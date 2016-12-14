ICOP Technology introduces new panel PCs and HMIs based on latest DM&P Vortex86 processors

More processor configurations and I/O options now available

(firmenpresse) - Taipei, Taiwan / Frankfurt, December 07, 2016  ICOP Technology introduces new processor configurations and I/O options to extend its three DM&P Vortex86 processor-based HMI and panel PC series which feature screen sizes ranging from small 4.3 mobile phone displays to 15.0 standard touch panel sizes. All the new systems feature the latest x86 compatible DM&P Vortex86 processors that are long-term available and offer legacy support of PCI and ISA interfaces. Additionally, older Microsoft Windows versions such as Win CE, Win XP, Win 7 and Windows Embedded Standard as well as Linux are supported, thus enabling software which has been tested to run on these operating systems to be used long-term without any adaptation requirements to new operating systems. Applications for these new systems  that on top of legacy support also offer latest interface technologies  can be found anywhere where cost-efficiency and a high return on investment on the use of embedded x86 technologies is required. DM&P processors are designed to address the long tail of applications for x86 processor technologies, which makes them a perfect fit for both new and extremely cost-sensitive IoT-connected as well retrofit designs in performance classes where other x86 vendors have discontinued their support.



New 5.7 and 9 PDX3/PDX2/PEX HMIs

The primary target for ICOP Technologys new HMI series of 5.7 and 9 touch screens are price-sensitive applications. Three processor options are available: The PDX3 offers the highest performance with a 1 GHz dual-core VortexDX3 processor, the PDX2 features the 933MHz DM&P Vortex86DX2 and the PEX is extremely cost-efficient with the 400MHz DM&P Vortex86EX processor. The new systems feature a low power consumption of less than 20 W, a rugged metal chassis in a compact design and offer an identical I/O range. This includes 1x fast Ethernet, 2x USB 2.0 ports, 1x serial port for RS-232/422/485, 1x audio, 1x PS/2 for a keyboard out as well as a CF card slot. Optionally, the systems can be equipped with a Micro SD slot or up to 2 GByte flash on board. Customers can choose between a +5 VDC or a wide range (+8 VDC to +35 VDC) power supply. The new systems fit for new low-power system designs as well as drop-in replacement for their predecessors, the PMX series, thanks to the same mechanical design and I/O features.





New 10.4 PPC-104T Panel PC

ICOP Technology has further upgraded its proven and versatile industrial-grade PPC series with metal housing for retail, industrial automation, digital signage and facility management applications with a more powerful dualcore processor. With the introduction of the popular 10.4 screen size, customers now have the choice of three different IP65 protected panels with screen sizes from 9.0 to 10.4 and 15.0 in two different performance ranges with the 933MHz DM&P Vortex86DX2 or the 1GHz dualcore DM&P VortexDX3. Despite their increased performance, the new panel PCs impress by their very low power consumption of less than 24 W. A special highlight of the PPC series is the rear expansion I/O panel which allows customers requiring even more connectivity than the extensive interface set already offers to execute the individual I/O ports. Examples are dedicated interfaces for building automation or machine and motion control or digital and analog I/Os and further serial interfaces.



New PoE and RFID support for 4.3 HMI-043T open frame HMI

The very small, highly flexible and innovative HMI-043T panel-PC from ICOP Technology with 4.3 touch display and IP65 protected front panel has also been updated to now include optional RFID support and Power over Ethernet (PoE), which significantly reduces cabling efforts and costs. Featuring RFID support, it is ideal for applications such as access authorization in building automation as well as various vending, retail and logistics systems. Despite its compact dimension, the less than 8 W power consuming HMI-043T offers a highly customizable I/O design via the separate board layer for I/Os. The HMI-043T is available in a 116 x 94 x 34 mm metal enclosure as well as an open frame version which can be integrated into the customers own housing.







ICOP Technology, a member of DM&P Group, was started in 1989 as an industrial controller design house and manufacturer. Influenced by the explosive growth of the industrial computer demand in early 1990, ICOP adopted x86 SoC (System-on-Chip) technology and built their reputation on offering solid embedded SBC (Single Board Computer) for the applications where small footprint, low power consumption, wide temperature range and product longevity are critical. With more than 25 years of experience, today ICOP offers an extensive range of standard SBCs, panel PCs, box PCs and robotic solutions, as well as individually developed and manufactured, customer-specific products as part of its ODM/OEM services. The company has manufacturing facilities in Taiwan and China and sales offices in major cities around the globe.

