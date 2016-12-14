Mizuho Announces Senior Technology Corporate and Investment Banking Appointments

(firmenpresse) - NEW YORK, NY and SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Mizuho Americas today announced the further expansion of its North American corporate and investment banking business with three San Francisco-based hires responsible for further developing the firm's equity, M&A, financial sponsor and strategic capital-raising advisory offering in the technology sector with new and existing clients and major large cap and emerging growth companies.

The three senior appointments include John Jansen as Managing Director and Head of Technology M&A Investment Banking, Matt Upton as Managing Director and Head of Software Investment Banking and Sugeet Madan as Managing Director, Technology Banking Coverage. Jansen and Upton report to Head of TMT Investment Banking Rich Gallivan. Madan reports to Avrum Spiegel, Head of Technology Banking Coverage for Mizuho.

"An enhanced presence in investment banking advisory to complement our core capital markets and event-driven financing strengths is critical to further advancing our position as a true lead bank with clients in the US and globally," stated Andrew Dewing, Managing Executive Officer and Head of North America Banking for Mizuho. "With the addition of these senior technology hires in M&A, software and client coverage, we can now provide clients with strategic financing, advisory and execution capabilities to better support business growth through all stages of the corporate investment cycle."

John Humphreys, Managing Director and Head of Mizuho's North American Investment Banking practice, said, "This significant investment in our product set greatly enhances the range of high quality advisory and solutions capabilities we can offer clients, and combined with our newly expanded San Francisco office, further underscores our commitment to the West Coast and technology sector."

Prior to Mizuho, Jansen helped grow the technology M&A practice at RBC Capital Markets into a top ten franchise with transactions including Raytheon's $1.9 billion acquisition of Websense, Ticketfly's sale to Pandora and Microsemi's acquisition of Vitesse Semiconductor. Upton joins from Nomura, where he was a Managing Director in Technology Investment Banking responsible for helping it become a top software acquisition financing firm in 2015. Madan comes from SunTrust, and brings over twenty years of business development and client advisory experience in areas including strategic capital raising, risk management and debt recapitalization with her to Mizuho.

Mizuho also recently expanded its San Francisco presence with a new office in the Financial District that combined corporate banking, investment banking, equity and fixed income sales, trading, research and its FinTech incubation team. In addition to Jansen, Upton and Madan, Mizuho has made a number of senior appointments to its growing West Coast technology banking platform over the past year, including Richard Gallivan, Avrum Spiegel, Chris Nam as Managing Director and Head of Internet and Digital Media Investment Banking, Alok Gupta as Managing Director and Head of Electronics and Hardware Investment Banking, and Brian Carr as Managing Director, Financial Sponsor Coverage. Mizuho also recently named Jason Fertig as Managing Director and Head of Healthcare Investment Banking.

Mizuho also boasts a strong technology research platform, with a team of dedicated sector analysts in Internet & Interactive Entertainment, Hardware, Software and Semiconductors.

Mizuho Americas is a leading financial institution comprising several legal entities, which together offer clients corporate and investment banking, financing, securities, treasury services, asset management, research and more. With professionals in offices throughout the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil and Chile, Mizuho's operations in the Americas connect a broad client base of major corporations, financial institutions and public sector groups to local markets and a vast global network. Learn more at mizuhoamericas.com.

Mizuho Americas is an integral part of the Japan-based Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: MFG). Mizuho Financial Group is one of the largest financial institutions in the world, offering comprehensive financial and strategic services including private banking and venture capital through its subsidiaries. The group has over 900 offices and 56,000 employees worldwide in nearly 40 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia. At the end of 2015, its total assets were $1.8 trillion. Learn more about Mizuho Financial Group at mizuho-fg.co.jp/english.

