New eBook from Vision Solutions reveals a staggering 83% of top IT professionals are less than 100% confident their DR plans are complete and tested
(firmenpresse) - IRVINE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Even as their companies' data storage grows as much as 30% each year, 83% of top IT professionals from across the nation have some doubts their disaster recovery (DR) plans are complete and tested, according to a new eBook from Vision Solutions, a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions.
The eBook, "," also reveals:
Nearly three of four (73%) IT pros whose organizations had experienced an IT failure said it brought on 30 minutes or more of budget-draining downtime
For almost half of companies, each hour of downtime costs between $10,000 and $50,000, while 10% of organizations suffer staggering losses of more than $500,000 per hour
When asked why their companies lose data, 30% of IT pros blamed storage failure, 21% cited no backup copy, 17% said a data protection program malfunctioned and 10% credited human error
These and other insights into the key data storage and DR issues companies now face are the result of an online survey of leading IT professionals conducted by Vision Solutions. Of the more than 550 respondents:
85% plan, manage or administer IT
87% have primary responsibility or share responsibility for high availability (HA) and DR
92% have at least five years of experience; 78% have more than 10 years
69% work in companies with more than 100 employees; 38% had more than 1,000 workers
62% have two to five data centers; 15% have six or more
"As the findings make abundantly clear, today's IT professionals understand how mission-critical their disaster recovery plans are to their organizations, yet their confidence in those very plans are low," said Edward Vesely, EVP and CMO of Vision Solutions. "With the digital universe growing at an astonishing pace, the stakes of effective high availability and disaster recovery solutions become all the greater."
The complete eBook is available for complimentary download in the or directly at .
Vision Solutions is a leading provider of IT Modernization solutions -- high availability, disaster recovery, migration and data sharing -- for IBM Power Systems. For more than 25 years, customers and partners have trusted Vision to protect and modernize their environments, whether on-premises or in the cloud. Visit and follow us on social media, including Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.
