Mt. Cameron's due diligence period extended

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Genius Properties Ltd. (CSE: GNI) ("Genius" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that the due diligence period for Mt. Cameron acquisition has been extended to December 31st 2016.

Property Highlights

The Property is conveniently located 25 kilometers west of Sydney, Nova Scotia and is comprised of 7 licenses (82 claims over 13.3 km2). In regards to infrastructure, the property is easily accessible by paved roads and is in close proximity of an electric utility. With the potential construction of NOVAPORT, a deep-water mega-terminal in Sydney, trans-Atlantic shipping would be readily available; moreover, having an extensive history in steel manufacturing and coal mining, Sydney has a highly skilled workforce to offer.

The mineralization on the Property is flake graphite in marble of the George River formation and has been identified along a strike length of approximately 12 km with zones up to 1.5 km wide and interpreted to be up to 300 m deep. Mt. Cameron has carried out prospecting, drilling and geophysics on the Property; all of which indicate an extensive mineralized zone. Preliminary mineral processing studies have been carried out by Dr. Ian Flint, former Director of the Minerals Engineering Center at Dalhousie University in Halifax.

Jimmy Gravel, the President and CEO of the Corporation stated: "The due diligence for Mt. Cameron is moving forward nicely and I feel very confident that we can finalize all the details before the New Year".

About Genius Properties

Genius is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on developing projects with some of the world's most critical metals and minerals for use in various industries including in particular, batteries for storing electrical energy and the raw materials essential for Lithium-ion battery production

Cautionary Statements Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All information other than historical fact is forward-looking information. Forward-looking information relates to future events or future performance and is based on GNI current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "expect", "project", "proposed", "intend", "seek", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "forecast", "may", "will", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "could", "might", "should", "believe" and similar expressions. Although management considers the assumptions and estimates, reflected in forward-looking information, to be reasonable, based on information currently available, there can be no assurance that such information will prove to be correct. As a consequence, actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information which is inherently uncertain, and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties (both general and specific) and other factors that contribute to the possibility that the future events or circumstances contemplated by the forward looking information will not occur or that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. These risks include, but are not limited to risks associated with general economic conditions, the actual results of current exploration activities, conclusions of economic evaluations, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, financial risks and substantial capital requirements. Further information regarding certain of these risks (as well as risks relating generally to the Company's business) may be found under the headings "Risks and Uncertainties", "Forward-Looking Information" and "Financial risk factors" in the latest Company's Management's Discussion & Analysis on . Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors that may affect future results is not exhaustive. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and GNI does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law. The forward-looking statements contained herein are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:



Jimmy Gravel, President & CEO





More information:

http://www.geniusproperties.ca



PressRelease by

Genius Properties Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 12/14/2016 - 18:54

Language: English

News-ID 512932

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Genius Properties Ltd.

Stadt: MONTREAL, QUEBEC





Number of hits: 66



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease