Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa to Celebrate the Holidays With 12 Days of Renaissance and Family Screenings in New R Theater

(firmenpresse) - INDIAN WELLS, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Renaissance Indian Wells will celebrate the December holidays with an exciting 12-day roster of fun and festivities, including movie showings in the resort's brand new

.

During , the Palm Springs-area resort presents the most cherished traditions of the holidays -- including the gift of giving. Participants in this popular celebration are invited to bring along an unwrapped toy for donation to a Coachella Valley children's charity. Many festivities are complimentary, with dining events open to the public. For event information and reservations, please call 760-836-1286. Some festivities require an RSVP due to limited space.

Traditional tree trimming can still be found in the land of palms and holiday pool-time at our Indian Wells resort. Visitors are invited to share in the nostalgic experience of decorating ornaments and stringing popcorn while enjoying milk and cookies. Follow it up on GLO Landing, with s'mores presented from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.

Crafty kids can design and decorate candles, stockings and Santa hats. A hot cocoa station with all the trimmings adds to the fun while these treasured keepsakes are created.

Children can spend the first two hours enjoying crafts with Santa's elves and hearing a narration of How The Grinch Stole Christmas. From 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. candy bar treats and Mason jar decorating will add to the fun session.

Holiday celebrants can satisfy their cravings for sweets and treats during this delicious cookie session starring sweet frosting and sprinkles. Then, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., "chestnuts roasting" presents a special holiday favorite sure to delight the senses.

Just a day before his "big night out," Santa will clear his schedule to spend the morning with little girls and boys living nearby or making Renaissance Indian Wells their home for the holidays. CAVA's famous breakfast buffet will serve Santa's favorites, including pancake stations and some special surprises, at a cost of $26 for adults and $10 for children, plus beverage/tax/gratuity. Reservations are required (please call 760-836-1286 or hotel extension 1286). Afterward, photos with Santa on the beach will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Guests of all ages will delight in the festive experience of creating gingerbread houses in Crystal Alcove East, following a delicious Christmas Brunch. Reservations are required (please call 760-773-4649 or hotel extension 4649).

Palm Springs visitors can complement their holiday celebrations with a charming carriage ride down the resort drive. Create a lasting memory reminiscent of Charles Dickens, followed by a hot cocoa and apple cider station.

Snowman-themed crafts await young guests, while participants of all ages can then enjoy s'mores from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at GLO Landing.

Spa guests will create their own custom aromatherapy combination and take home a complimentary gift. Reservations are required, and space is limited for this delightful Palm Springs spa experience. Reserve at 760-836-1265.

Guests can design and create their own winter-themed mementos, and then top it off with Eggnog Tasting from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. in GLO Bar. Eggnog samplers must be 21 or older.

Create your own party hats, noise makers, resolution lists and photo booth props in preparation for New Year's Eve. Then, join our Holiday Cocktail Class from 4:00 to 5:00 p.m. in GLO Bar - stirring up holiday classics and few new treats as well. Must be 21 or older.

Participants can ring in the New Year with New York-time TV celebrations and then send their tired young ones off to bed. Children must be accompanied by an adult. From 9:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m., a Teen Dance Party will add to the festivities, featuring a balloon drop at midnight.

For those seeking memorable Christmas Day dining, Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa presents Christmas Buffet in CAVA, featuring soup, salads, shrimp cocktail, sushi, raw bar selections, vegetables and main dishes including roasted salmon, garlic-roasted lamb, prime rib, roasted turkey and honey/brown-sugar-glazed ham. Dessert highlights include a made-to-order waffle station, cheese blintz station and an array of sweet holiday desserts. Reserve at 760-773-4444.

An inviting New Year's Eve celebration for all ages, this buffet dinner will offer soup, salads, vegetables, seafood, sushi, made-to-order risotto and pasta, prime rib, rack of lamb, grilled swordfish, fresh Skuna Bay salmon, chicken à la russe and a selection of desserts. Reserve at 760-773-4444.

Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa guests can enjoy holiday and family films in R Theater, running every Saturday from noon to 8:00 p.m., with multiple movies screened on each Saturday. Some of the planned November/December titles include Ice Age, The Lion King, Horton Hears a Who, The Incredibles, Madagascar, Oceans 11, Where the Wild Things Are, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, Happy Feet, I'll Be Home for Christmas, Santa Paws, Zootopia, A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34th Street, Frozen, Babes in Toyland, White Christmas and Polar Express.

During the celebration, R Theater will offer movies every day, as well as special late night adventures on December 21, 23, 24, 25 and 30. will feature 8:00 p.m. screenings of National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Scrooged, Trading Places, Planes Trains & Automobiles, and Die Hard/Lethal Weapon, respectively -- complete with a beer and wine station. Limited to teens and adults, the 8:00 p.m. screenings require teens to be accompanied by a parent.

Renaissance Indian Wells is also offering a in celebration of 12 Days of Renaissance. Use code HO9 when booking this December and get rooms from just $189 per night and a $50 resort credit per night.. For details, call 1-800-228-9290 (toll-free in the U.S.) or visit . Please see the website for rate terms and conditions.

Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa, a member of the Marriott group, provides the perfect backdrop for leisure or group getaways in the beautiful desert oasis of greater Palm Springs. Award-winning dining and entertainment options, luxurious spa, salon and fitness facilities, a unique pool experience complete with sandy beach, cabanas and waterfalls, and world-class golf amenities await. Renaissance Indian Wells Resort & Spa is located at 44-400 Indian Wells Lane, Indian Wells, CA 92210-8708. Telephone: (760) 773-4444. To discover more, visit or follow along on Facebook at , Twitter at or Instagram (at)renindianwells.

