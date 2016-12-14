VALLOUREC: Vallourec completes its 2016 employee share offering (Value 16)

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Vallourec completes its 2016 employee share offering (Value 16)
Boulogne-Billancourt (France), 14 December 2016 - Vallourec today announces the
completion of Value 16, a capital increase reserved for employees worldwide.
Close to 10,000 employees, in eleven countries([1]), representing 54% of
eligible personnel, subscribed to Vallourec's ninth international employee share
offering.
The proceeds of the capital increase amounted to ?26.3 million, with the
issuance of 6,599,956 new shares (representing approximately 1.48% of the number
of outstanding shares), subscribed at a price of ?3.75 for the classic formula
and ?3.99 for the leverage formula. The nominal value of the capital increase is
?13.2 million. The offer increases the total number of Vallourec outstanding
shares to 451 238 005 as of 14 December 2016.
The Value 16 offering and description of its main features were announced in the
press release issued on 28 July 2016. The subscription price was announced in a
press release issued on 7 November 2016.
[1] Germany, Brazil, Canada, China, the United Arab Emirates, the United States,
France, Malaysia, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and Singapore
About Vallourec
Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets
and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh
environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects,
and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and
cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. Operating in more than 20
countries, its 20,000 dedicated and passionate people work hand-in-hand with
their customers to offer more than just tubes: they deliver innovative, safe,
competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.
Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0000120354, Ticker VK) and eligible
for the Deferred Settlement System (SRD), Vallourec is included in the following
indices: SBF 120 and Next 150.
In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American
Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R2094, Ticker: VLOWY).
Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.
vallourec.com
Follow us on Twitter (at)Vallourec
For further information, please contact:
Investor relations Press relations
Etienne Bertrand Héloïse Rothenbühler
Tel: +33 (0)1 49 09 35 58 Tel: +33 (0)1 41 03 77 50 / +33 (0)6
etienne.bertrand(at)vallourec.com 45 45 19 67
heloise.rothenbuhler(at)vallourec.com
Individual shareholders
Toll Free Number (from France):
0 800 505 110
actionnaires(at)vallourec.com
