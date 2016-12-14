(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Sika AG /
SIKA ACQUIRES RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES AND FURTHER STRENGTHENS
ITS NORTH AMERICAN MARKET POSITION
Sika has agreed to acquire Rmax Operating, LLC, a US-based market leader in the
production of polyiso insulation products for complete Building Envelope
solutions (roofing and wall systems). The acquisition brings technology and
know-how that will accelerate Sika's growth and drive innovation in the North
American market via the strong synergies between the companies. Rmax generated
sales in excess of USD 75 million in 2016. The transaction is subject to
clearance by anti-trust authorities.
With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Rmax has been a market leader in
polyisocyanurate insulation technology for over 37 years. At its three strategic
production locations (Dallas, Texas; Greer, South Carolina; and Fernley, Nevada)
Rmax produces insulation products and accessories that are highly regarded and
widely specified for both commerical and residential wall and roof applications
throughout the US. In particular, its innovations in continuous insulation for
better Building Envelopes are at the forefront of the industry, and have many
synergies with Sika technologies for walls and facades. Currently Sika USA
purchases insulation products from third party suppliers to include in its
solutions for Roofing and Building Envelopes. With this acquisition it will now
be possible to benefit from in-house production.
Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager North America: "The acquisition of Rmax fits
perfectly with Sika's growth strategy in North America, further strengthening
our already fast-growing Building Systems in Roofing, Sealants and
Waterproofing. Rmax brings us a proven industry leader, with strong innovations
for Building Envelope applications, along with manufacturing expertise for wall
and roofing insulation. We proudly welcome the Rmax employees to the Sika team
and are excited about growing our business together".
CONTACT
Dominik Slappnig
Corporate Communications and
Investor Relations
+41 58 436 68 21
slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com
SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE
Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development
and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,
reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika
has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 170
factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.49
billion in 2015.
