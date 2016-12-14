SIKA ACQUIRES RMAX OPERATING, LLC IN THE UNITED STATES AND FURTHER STRENGTHENS ITS NORTH AMERICAN MARKET POSITION

Sika has agreed to acquire Rmax Operating, LLC, a US-based market leader in the

production of polyiso insulation products for complete Building Envelope

solutions (roofing and wall systems). The acquisition brings technology and

know-how that will accelerate Sika's growth and drive innovation in the North

American market via the strong synergies between the companies. Rmax generated

sales in excess of USD 75 million in 2016. The transaction is subject to

clearance by anti-trust authorities.



With headquarters in Dallas, Texas, Rmax has been a market leader in

polyisocyanurate insulation technology for over 37 years. At its three strategic

production locations (Dallas, Texas; Greer, South Carolina; and Fernley, Nevada)

Rmax produces insulation products and accessories that are highly regarded and

widely specified for both commerical and residential wall and roof applications

throughout the US. In particular, its innovations in continuous insulation for

better Building Envelopes are at the forefront of the industry, and have many

synergies with Sika technologies for walls and facades. Currently Sika USA

purchases insulation products from third party suppliers to include in its

solutions for Roofing and Building Envelopes. With this acquisition it will now

be possible to benefit from in-house production.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager North America: "The acquisition of Rmax fits

perfectly with Sika's growth strategy in North America, further strengthening

our already fast-growing Building Systems in Roofing, Sealants and

Waterproofing. Rmax brings us a proven industry leader, with strong innovations



for Building Envelope applications, along with manufacturing expertise for wall

and roofing insulation. We proudly welcome the Rmax employees to the Sika team

and are excited about growing our business together".



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and

Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com



SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE

Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development

and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,

reinforcing and protection in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika

has subsidiaries in 97 countries around the world and manufactures in over 170

factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.49

billion in 2015.



http://hugin.info/100359/R/2065194/775234.pdf







http://www.sika.com



Sika AG

