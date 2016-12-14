(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Press Release
14 December 2016 - N° 31
SCOR supports actuarial science with the
presentation of Actuarial Awards in six countries in 2016
Each year, SCOR rewards the best academic work in the field of actuarial science
with prizes in several countries throughout the world. These prizes, several of
which are financed by the SCOR Foundation for Science, are designed to promote
actuarial science, to develop and encourage research in this field, and to
contribute to the improvement of risk knowledge and management. They are
recognized in the insurance and reinsurance industries as a mark of excellence.
From October to December 2016, the SCOR Actuarial Awards were held in six
countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
The SCOR Actuarial Awards juries are composed of internationally recognised
researchers and insurance, reinsurance and finance professionals. The winners
are selected for their command of actuarial concepts, the quality of their
analytical methods, and the originality of their research in terms of scientific
advances and potential practical applications to the world of risk management.
Denis Kessler, Chairman and CEO of SCOR, comments: "The SCOR Actuarial Awards in
2016 reward young actuaries from across the world for their innovative work in
risk analysis and management. This year marks the 20th anniversary of SCOR's
sponsorship of these awards, and consequently of its support for the development
of actuarial science and the promotion of new talent on the global insurance and
reinsurance market. The awards bear witness to SCOR's commitment to research,
and are fully in line with the work of the SCOR Corporate Foundation for
Science."
*
* *
Presentation of the SCOR 2016 Actuarial Awards
* On 7 October in Stockholm, Sweden, Svein Børre Solvang, CEO of SCOR Sweden
Re, Simon Pearson, Deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life and Gunnar Andersson,
Chairman of the Swedish Institute of Actuaries, awarded the Swedish prize
during the annual SCOR Sweden Re conference. The prize was awarded to Tove
Brickner, an actuary at Lansforsakringar, for her thesis titled Prissättning
av delkaskoförsäkring - en metodjämförelse ("Pricing of Partial Cover Car
Insurance - a method comparison").
* On 14 November in Cologne, Germany, Frieder Knüpling, Chief Risk Officer of
SCOR, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany to Daniela Selch of the
Technical University of Munich, for her dissertation titled: Ein
multivariater Cox Prozess mit zeitgleichen Sprüngen und seine Anwendung in
der aktuariellen Modellbildung ("A multivariate Cox process with
simultaneous jump arrivals and its application in insurance modelling")
(first prize), to Jochen Wieland of Ulm University, for his dissertation
titled Product Design and Capital Efficiency in Participating Life Insurance
under Risk Based Solvency Frameworks (second prize), and to Maria Kiseleva
of the Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences, for her thesis titled:
Analyse eines zweistufigen, regionalen Clusteralgorithmus am Beispiel der
Verbundenen Wohngebäudeversicherung ("Analysis of a two-stage, regional
clustering algorithm using the example of homeowners' comprehensive
insurance") (third prize).
* On 16 November in Madrid, Spain, Gregorio Gil de Rozas, President of the
Spanish Actuarial Institute, and Anne-Marie Cical, Chief Underwriting
Officer of SCOR Global P&C Treaties for France, Belux and the Iberian
Peninsula, presented the Actuarial Awards for Spain. The first prize went to
a team of four researchers: Jean-Philippe Boucher and Steven Coté of the
Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), and Montserrat Guillén and Ana María
Pérez-Marín of the University of Barcelona, for their joint dissertation
titled La revolución telemática : ¿cómo se tarifica el seguro por kilómetro?
("Telematics revolution: how does insurance underwrite by kilometer?"). The
second prize went to Jorge Luís Andrade Cifuentes of the Carlos III
University in Madrid, for his dissertation titled Valoración neutral al
riesgo de opciones y garantías en contratos de seguros de vida con modelos
de tipos de interés estocásticos ("Neutral Assessment of the risk of options
and guarantees in life Insurance treaties with stochastic interest rates
models").
* On 22 November in London, UK, Denis Kessler and Chris Daykin, former head of
the UK Government Actuary's Department (GAD), presented the UK Actuarial
Awards to Valentin Erismann of Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, for his
dissertation titled Confidence Intervals for Extreme Quantile Estimates
using Extreme Value Theory, and to Chen Yongqing of the Cass Business
School, City University London, for her dissertation titled Joint Mortality
Modelling and Projection of six Subpopulations in the UK under a 2-tier
Coherent Framework.
* On 1 December in Paris, France, Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and
Eric Lecoeur, Group Chief Actuary (representing André Lévy-Lang, President
of the jury), presented the actuarial awards for France, in conjunction with
the French Institute of Actuaries.Alexandre Boumezoued of the Pierre and
Marie Curie University in Paris received the Young Doctors' prize for his
thesis titled Approches micro-macro des dynamiques de populations
hétérogènes structurées par âge. Application aux processus auto-excitants et
à la démographie ("Micro-macro analysis of heterogenous age-structured
populations dynamics. Application to self-exciting processes and
demography"). Samir Itji, of the Centre d'Etudes Actuarielles (CEA),
received the Young Actuaries' prize his dissertation titled Prévoyance
collective : Les provisions d'égalisation contractuelles en normes
prudentielles Solvabilité 2 ("Group protection: Contractual equalisation
reserves under Solvency 2 prudential standards").
* On 14 December in Milan, Italy, Professor Nino Savelli of the Università
Cattolica, Milan, Umberto Gavazzi, Chief Underwriting Officer Treaty P&C
Worldwide, and Alessandra Zorza, Life Underwriting Manager, presented the
Italian awards. These went to Edoardo Glauco Luini, of the Università
Cattolica, Milan, for his dissertation titled La determinazione del
requisito di capitale del Non-Life Underwriting Risk mediante l'approccio
USP ("Calculation of Non-Life Underwriting Risk SCR with the USP approach")
and to Marco Tumia of the University of Trieste, for his dissertation titled
Il processo FLAOR in una compagnia vita di ramo III: proiezione di bilancio
e analisi di scenario ("The FLAOR process for a 3rd Branch Life Company:
accounts projections and scenario analysis").
To consult all of the award-winning dissertations and theses, go to the SCOR
website pages devoted to the Group's support for actuarial science:
http://www.scor.com/en/careers/actuarial-prize/library-of-prizes.html.
*
********
