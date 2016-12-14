SCOR supports actuarial science with the presentation of Actuarial Awards in six countries in 2016

SCOR supports actuarial science with the

presentation of Actuarial Awards in six countries in 2016





Each year, SCOR rewards the best academic work in the field of actuarial science

with prizes in several countries throughout the world. These prizes, several of

which are financed by the SCOR Foundation for Science, are designed to promote

actuarial science, to develop and encourage research in this field, and to

contribute to the improvement of risk knowledge and management. They are

recognized in the insurance and reinsurance industries as a mark of excellence.



From October to December 2016, the SCOR Actuarial Awards were held in six

countries: France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden and the UK.



The SCOR Actuarial Awards juries are composed of internationally recognised

researchers and insurance, reinsurance and finance professionals. The winners

are selected for their command of actuarial concepts, the quality of their

analytical methods, and the originality of their research in terms of scientific

advances and potential practical applications to the world of risk management.





Denis Kessler, Chairman and CEO of SCOR, comments: "The SCOR Actuarial Awards in

2016 reward young actuaries from across the world for their innovative work in

risk analysis and management. This year marks the 20th anniversary of SCOR's

sponsorship of these awards, and consequently of its support for the development

of actuarial science and the promotion of new talent on the global insurance and

reinsurance market. The awards bear witness to SCOR's commitment to research,

and are fully in line with the work of the SCOR Corporate Foundation for

Science."







Presentation of the SCOR 2016 Actuarial Awards





* On 7 October in Stockholm, Sweden, Svein Børre Solvang, CEO of SCOR Sweden

Re, Simon Pearson, Deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life and Gunnar Andersson,

Chairman of the Swedish Institute of Actuaries, awarded the Swedish prize

during the annual SCOR Sweden Re conference. The prize was awarded to Tove

Brickner, an actuary at Lansforsakringar, for her thesis titled Prissättning

av delkaskoförsäkring - en metodjämförelse ("Pricing of Partial Cover Car

Insurance - a method comparison").



* On 14 November in Cologne, Germany, Frieder Knüpling, Chief Risk Officer of

SCOR, presented the Actuarial Awards for Germany to Daniela Selch of the

Technical University of Munich, for her dissertation titled: Ein

multivariater Cox Prozess mit zeitgleichen Sprüngen und seine Anwendung in

der aktuariellen Modellbildung ("A multivariate Cox process with

simultaneous jump arrivals and its application in insurance modelling")

(first prize), to Jochen Wieland of Ulm University, for his dissertation

titled Product Design and Capital Efficiency in Participating Life Insurance

under Risk Based Solvency Frameworks (second prize), and to Maria Kiseleva

of the Zittau/Görlitz University of Applied Sciences, for her thesis titled:

Analyse eines zweistufigen, regionalen Clusteralgorithmus am Beispiel der

Verbundenen Wohngebäudeversicherung ("Analysis of a two-stage, regional

clustering algorithm using the example of homeowners' comprehensive

insurance") (third prize).



* On 16 November in Madrid, Spain, Gregorio Gil de Rozas, President of the

Spanish Actuarial Institute, and Anne-Marie Cical, Chief Underwriting

Officer of SCOR Global P&C Treaties for France, Belux and the Iberian

Peninsula, presented the Actuarial Awards for Spain. The first prize went to

a team of four researchers: Jean-Philippe Boucher and Steven Coté of the

Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM), and Montserrat Guillén and Ana María

Pérez-Marín of the University of Barcelona, for their joint dissertation

titled La revolución telemática : ¿cómo se tarifica el seguro por kilómetro?

("Telematics revolution: how does insurance underwrite by kilometer?"). The

second prize went to Jorge Luís Andrade Cifuentes of the Carlos III

University in Madrid, for his dissertation titled Valoración neutral al

riesgo de opciones y garantías en contratos de seguros de vida con modelos

de tipos de interés estocásticos ("Neutral Assessment of the risk of options

and guarantees in life Insurance treaties with stochastic interest rates

models").



* On 22 November in London, UK, Denis Kessler and Chris Daykin, former head of

the UK Government Actuary's Department (GAD), presented the UK Actuarial

Awards to Valentin Erismann of Heriot Watt University, Edinburgh, for his

dissertation titled Confidence Intervals for Extreme Quantile Estimates

using Extreme Value Theory, and to Chen Yongqing of the Cass Business

School, City University London, for her dissertation titled Joint Mortality

Modelling and Projection of six Subpopulations in the UK under a 2-tier

Coherent Framework.



* On 1 December in Paris, France, Denis Kessler, Chairman & CEO of SCOR, and

Eric Lecoeur, Group Chief Actuary (representing André Lévy-Lang, President

of the jury), presented the actuarial awards for France, in conjunction with

the French Institute of Actuaries.Alexandre Boumezoued of the Pierre and

Marie Curie University in Paris received the Young Doctors' prize for his

thesis titled Approches micro-macro des dynamiques de populations

hétérogènes structurées par âge. Application aux processus auto-excitants et

à la démographie ("Micro-macro analysis of heterogenous age-structured

populations dynamics. Application to self-exciting processes and

demography"). Samir Itji, of the Centre d'Etudes Actuarielles (CEA),

received the Young Actuaries' prize his dissertation titled Prévoyance

collective : Les provisions d'égalisation contractuelles en normes

prudentielles Solvabilité 2 ("Group protection: Contractual equalisation

reserves under Solvency 2 prudential standards").



* On 14 December in Milan, Italy, Professor Nino Savelli of the Università

Cattolica, Milan, Umberto Gavazzi, Chief Underwriting Officer Treaty P&C

Worldwide, and Alessandra Zorza, Life Underwriting Manager, presented the

Italian awards. These went to Edoardo Glauco Luini, of the Università

Cattolica, Milan, for his dissertation titled La determinazione del

requisito di capitale del Non-Life Underwriting Risk mediante l'approccio

USP ("Calculation of Non-Life Underwriting Risk SCR with the USP approach")

and to Marco Tumia of the University of Trieste, for his dissertation titled

Il processo FLAOR in una compagnia vita di ramo III: proiezione di bilancio

e analisi di scenario ("The FLAOR process for a 3rd Branch Life Company:

accounts projections and scenario analysis").







To consult all of the award-winning dissertations and theses, go to the SCOR

website pages devoted to the Group's support for actuarial science:

http://www.scor.com/en/careers/actuarial-prize/library-of-prizes.html.







