Liberty Writers News Rebrands Its Platform as 'News Entertainment'

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- , a nationally recognized media source that provides openly opinionated discussions of real news in a comedic, theatrical and entertaining fashion, announced it is commencing the New Year with a rebranding campaign. Originally established in June 2016 by creators Paris Wade and Ben Goldman, Liberty Writers News' updated approach for 2017 will coincide with their firm vision on repositioning the website's content as a source of "news entertainment." In turn, this will reflect their desire to branch out and cover additional topics outside of politics.

"We want our audience to understand that Liberty Writers News was never intended to be a 'news channel,' but rather a forum where people can find comprehensible news that is direct and humorous," said Paris Wade. "After several occurrences in the last month, Ben and I came to the conclusion that it was the perfect timing to redirect our approach, but also expand on our business goals."

Fresh approaches on the horizon include the development of original content videos, as well as surrounding the brand with goodwill. Due to the growing success of Liberty Writers News, the company acknowledges the importance of philanthropy and social responsibility, and therefore, has begun exploring different partnership opportunities with various charities.

"We have a strong desire to expand our audience and business strategies without losing touch of who we are, and what we stand for," said Ben Goldman. "With the success of Liberty Writers News, we want to take the opportunity to give back to others in need. And with Christmas and New Years upon us, what better timing."

For more information about Liberty Writers News, or to interview Paris Wade and Ben Goldman, please contact Eileen Koch of EKC PR, a full service Branding, Marketing and Public Relations firm at 310.441.1000 or email . Visit .

