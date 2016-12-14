Momentous Entertainment Group Pays Off Typenex Co-Investment LLC

Typenex Payoff Should take Some Downward Pressure off Stock

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NV -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. ("Momentous") (OTC PINK: MMEG), a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platforms is pleased to announce today that it has paid off by internal wire transfer its convertible debt with Typenex Co-Investment LLC as of December 13th 2016. Typenex financed the Company in February of 2016 by providing a convertible note that it has been converting as selling since August. Once Typenex has vacated their equity position in Momentous they intend to update their 13G on Edgar.

"Paying off Typenex is a significant milestone in the Company's financing strategies that should allow the Company's equity to have less selling pressure and have an opportunity for value recovery. As the Company draws nearer to closing on it's first acquisition of VZ Network Holdings, Inc., the acquisition, if concluded will be consolidated into Momentous' accounting and should bring an estimated book value to Momentous of more than 2 cents per share," said Momentous CEO, Kurt Neubauer.

Momentous Entertainment Group, Inc. is a diversified media company with a focus on technology that creates, produces and distributes quality content across various media platoforms. Momentous has a combined management experience of more than 100 years in entertainment, technology and marketing.

Comments on this PressRelease