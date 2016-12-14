Bombardier CS300 Jetliner Awarded Type Validation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- Bombardier Commercial Aircraft announced today that its CS300 airliner has been awarded its Type Validation by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). This most recent approval means that both the CS300 aircraft and the smaller CS100 aircraft are now approved by Transport Canada, the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the FAA for operation in countries that fall under the agencies' portfolios.

The FAA recently conducted an operational evaluation on the CS100 and CS300 aircraft and determined that both aircraft will share the same pilot type rating -- allowing operators to benefit from significant cost-saving opportunities.

"These airworthiness validations by international authorities recognize the exhaustive process and excellent work done by Bombardier, in conjunction with Transport Canada, who awarded the C Series aircraft their original aircraft type approvals," said Francois Caza, Vice President, Product Development and Chief Engineer and Head of Bombardier's Design Approval Organization. "C Series aircraft combine new materials, new manufacturing processes and new design philosophies, which are fully recognized through the completion of these validations by major international authorities."

"The SWISS CS100 airliners have had very strong in-service performance to date and are now in their fifth month of operation; and earlier today, the CS300 aircraft entered revenue service with airBaltic's first passenger flight from Riga to Amsterdam. By also announcing the FAA's Type Validation on the CS300 aircraft and the same pilot type rating for the CS100 and CS300 aircraft, we are truly having an exciting day and are very proud of meeting all these key C Series aircraft program milestones!" said Rob Dewar, Vice President, C Series Program, Bombardier Commercial Aircraft.

"There are airlines around the world that are very interested in the C Series aircraft family but have been waiting for in-service operational experience before committing to the program. We are confident they will really like what they see as the C Series aircraft family continues to meet or exceed the goals that were established for the program," added Mr. Dewar.

About C Series Aircraft

The C Series is the only aircraft optimized for the 100- to 150-seat market segment, which drives the aircraft's phenomenal economic proposition and performance, opening up new opportunities for single-aisle aircraft operation. The C Series aircraft is manufactured by the C Series Aircraft Limited Partnership, an affiliate of the Bombardier Commercial Aircraft segment of Bombardier Inc.

Comprised of the CS100 and the larger CS300 aircraft, the C Series family represents the fusion of performance and technology. The result is aircraft that deliver unmatched performance and economics in the 100- to 150-seat market segment and an 18 per cent lower cost per passenger, making them the ideal candidates to complement larger single-aisle aircraft. Airlines can now operate routes that were previously not profitable or even possible. An improvement in range in excess of 20 per cent out of hot-and-high airports such as Denver, Mexico City or Lhasa has been confirmed.

Bombardier has created a new standard in cabin design and flexibility to ensure an unrivalled passenger experience. The aircraft's larger seats, overhead bins and windows deliver a wide-body feel that offers passengers unparalleled comfort in a single-aisle cabin.

The CS100 and the CS300 aircraft have over 99 per cent parts commonality as well as Same Type Rating. The groundbreaking Pratt & Whitney PurePower® PW1500G engine, combined with the aircraft's advanced aerodynamics, delivers reduced fuel burn, noise, and emissions - making the C Series the most community-friendly aircraft.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter

