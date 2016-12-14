Dr. Philip Kantoff-leading expert in clinical oncology and prostate cancer joins DRGT as Senior Clinical Advisor

(firmenpresse) - SWATAR, MALTA -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- DRGT, a specialty pharmaceutical company announced today that Dr. Philip Kantoff joined the leadership as Senior Clinical Advisor to accelerate the progress of its ambitious oncology drug development program.

DRGT utilizes its proprietary technology to develop unique Super-API drug compositions for the treatment of cancer, pain, erectile dysfunction and various other diseases. One of the company's most advanced development program is DRGT-45, a novel composition of Abiraterone Acetate -- a major drug in the fight against metastatic, castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Dr. Kantoff is the Chairman of the Department of Medicine at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York, which is the leading development and testing center for novel cancer therapies. He also served as Director of The Lank Center for Genitourinary Oncology, Chief of the Division of Solid Tumor Oncology, Vice Chair of the Department of Medical Oncology, and Chair of the Executive Committee on Clinical Research at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. He is a Professor Emeritus of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, the Chairman of the Global Treatment Science Network of the Prostate Cancer Foundation, and member of numerous professional societies and editorial boards. Dr. Kantoff published more than 350 research articles on a variety of topics, written nearly 100 reviews and monographs on cancer and has edited numerous books, including Prostate Cancer, A Multi-Disciplinary Guide published by Blackwell, and Prostate Cancer: Principles and Practice, a definitive text on prostate cancer.

"Dr. Kantoff is one of the most distinguished experts in oncology with a special focus on prostate cancer. We are honored and very excited to work with him on our development programs," said Gabor Heltovics, CEO of DRGT. "We believe that his profound understanding of bridging research discoveries with clinical needs will be a tremendous asset in our efforts to offer real improvements in patients' quality of life and in therapeutic outcomes."

About DRGT

DRGT is a specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of high-value proprietary drugs that deliver measurable and meaningful improvements in clinical utility.

DRGT utilizes its proprietary Super-API drug development platform to carefully select and screen drugs and develop their Super-API compositions. The Company's Super-API portfolio contains 30 compounds in indications such as oncology, pain and erectile dysfunction with multi-$ billion potential. Super-API drugs are protected by global composition of matter IP.

DRGT is incorporated in Ireland with R&D facilities in Budapest, Hungary.

The corporation was founded by Dr. Ferenc Darvas, Chairman of the oldest Hungarian upstream-technology network.

Gabor Heltovics, CEO

Druggability Technologies Holdings Ltd.

