       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?


Media Advisory: Canadian Labour Congress

ID: 512962
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 12/14/16 -- President Hassan Yussuff and Executive Vice-President Donald Lafleur will be available for comment following the federal government's announcement regarding new asbestos measures.

Contacts:
Chantal St-Denis
CLC Communications
613-355-1962



More information:
http://www.canadianlabour.ca



Keywords (optional):

canadian-labour-congress,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 12/14/2016 - 21:23
Language: English
News-ID 512962
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Canadian Labour Congress
Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 69

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 55.891
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 11
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 200


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z